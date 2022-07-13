Google To Slow Hiring "For The Rest Of Year" As "Sunnier Days" Come To An End

Back at the end of May, we reported that contrary to the artificially rosy picture created by the BLS's seasonally-adjusted Establishment Survey (which we now know is substantially weaker than the Household Survey which has flatlined since March), company after company was warning that it will either freeze hiring amid a historic profit margin crunch - or had announced outright layoff plans, which Piper Sandler compiled in one startling table.

Since then the list has grown extensively, and late on Tuesday we finally hit the motherlode: none other than the third largest company in the world, Google parent Alphabet, revealed its plans to slow hiring for the remainder of the year in the face of a potential economic recession, CEO Sundar Pichai told staffers on Tuesday in a company-wide email.

Pichai said the company will focus on hiring “engineering, technical and other critical roles,” in 2022 and 2023, according to a copy of the email viewed by Bloomberg News (the email is below)..

“Moving forward, we need to be more entrepreneurial, working with greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days,” Pichai wrote. “In some cases, that means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes.”

Why is today's announcement notable? Because as Bloomberg notes, historically Google has been largely immune to the business cycle and the economic dips of the tech sector. While the internet giant paused hiring after the financial crisis more than a decade ago, it has since regularly added waves of new employees for its main advertising business as well as areas such as smartphones, self-driving cars and wearable devices that aren’t yet profitable. Google parent Alphabet, which employed almost 164,000 people as of March 31, has hired primarily in recent years for Google’s cloud division and new fields like hardware.

Ominously, Google’s move mirrors that of other, far smaller and much more challenged tech companies: in May, Snap and Lyft said they would slow hiring. Several weeks later, Instacart also said it would dial back job growth and Tesla followed with an announcement of a 10% reduction for its salaried workforce (see table above). Then earlier this week, Microsoft announced it was cutting a small number of jobs. Facebook, or Meta Platforms as it is now known until it reverts back to its original name, also reduced its hiring plans because of concerns over economic conditions.

In the email, Pichai said Google added 10,000 staffers during the second quarter and had “strong commitments” in the next few months to hire college recruits.

