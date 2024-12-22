DoorDash By Drone: Google's Wing Subsidiary Now Delivers In Dallas-Fort Worth

Just what we need at the peak of drone hysteria - more drones in the skies over the U.S.

But this latest batch will be courtesy of Google’s parent company Alphabet, whose subsidiary Wing will be "expanding its drone delivery service to DoorDash customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex", according to The Verge.

Wing’s drones are designed for small parcel delivery, combining vertical takeoff with fixed-wing forward flight for speed and range. Powered by electric batteries, they feature redundant systems like extra propellers for safety.

And starting last week, DoorDash users in Frisco and Fort Worth can receive drone deliveries from 50 local merchants, with items arriving in as little as 15 minutes, via Wing, the report says.

The drones fly at speeds up to 65 mph and hover at 150 feet to safely lower orders. Eligible Dallas-Fort Worth addresses can access this option, and locals can check eligibility on Wing's website.

The Verge reports that Wing has completed over 400,000 global deliveries since its first U.S. pilot in 2019.

Previously, it had partnered with DoorDash in Australia and Virginia, the latter focusing on Wendy's deliveries. In Dallas-Fort Worth, Wing has worked with Walgreens for airdrops, while Walmart runs its own drone program in collaboration with Wing and Zipline.

Wing launched takeout deliveries in Bonython, Australia, in January 2019. By April 2019, it became the first drone company to earn an FAA Air Operator’s Certificate to operate as an airline in the U.S. In early 2022, it completed over 50,000 deliveries.