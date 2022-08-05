'Great News' Jobs Reports Sparks Selloff In Bonds, Stocks, & Gold

The massive beat in the payrolls print has removed any hopes of a Fed Pivot and sent rate-hike expectations soaring...

With the odds of a 75bps hike in September now topping 70% once again...

All of which stole the jam out of the market's bullish donut with stocks plunging...

Bond yields spiking with the short-end getting battered (2Y +16bps)...

The yield curve is flattening aggressively - 2s10s now at its most inverted since Aug 2000...

And gold tumbling...

But the dollar is bid...

Is Mr. Powell re-writing his J-Hole speech already? And all those hawkish Fed Speakers this week are suddenly being listened to...