Half Of U.S. Workers Are "Quiet Quitters"

New research estimates that about half of U.S. workers could be considered "quiet quitters" - the new buzzword that's being used for people who fulfill their job descriptions, but are psychologically detached from their work.

A Gallup survey from June, profiled by Bloomberg, of over 15,000 full-time and part-time U.S. workers, showed that 50% of respondents met the definition of quiet quitting. Engaged employees, meanwhile, held steady at 32% and employees who were "actively disengaged" rose to 18% from 17%, the poll showed.

Engagement in employment began to sink in late 2021, the report notes, with workers indicating they felt "less connected to their organization’s mission, felt less clarity around what’s expected of them and saw fewer opportunities to learn and grow," Bloomberg wrote.

Many who are disengaged are on the lookout for another position, the report says. One of the largest drops in development came from Gen Z and younger millennials under 35, a group who feels as though their development isn't being encouraged and that they are not cared for.

Gallup wrote: “It's clear that quiet quitting is a symptom of poor management.”

On the come up has also been the concept of "quiet firing", Bloomberg notes, wherein employers sometimes refuse hours to employees or make work life so miserable that it encourages them to leave without directly firing them.

Gallup estimates that, to boost engagement, managers should have at least one in depth conversation (15 to 30 minutes) per week with each of its team members.