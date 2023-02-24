Hartnett: "The Next Great Bull Markets Starts After The Next Recession, When The Fed Is Forced To Bail Out The US"

In his latest Flow Show note (available to pro subs here), BofA CIO and the most accurate Wall Street strategist of the past several years, Michael Hartnett, looks at the year anniversary of the Ukraine war and makes the following observations: "war = inflationary de-globalization theme = higher rates"; no surprise than that theme “winners” of the past year are: energy 29% (XLE), manufacturing re-shoring 21% (AIRR), defence/aerospace 14% (PPA), natural resources 14% (IGE), and the “losers”: Bitcoin -39%, innovation -34% (ARKK), bonds -23% (TLT), oil dependency -19% (Taiwan/Korea).

But while that anniversary will dominate the airwaves this weekend, traders will be quick to remind us that today is also the 2-year anniversary of the secular peak in China tech which as Hartnett writes was the "1st QE bubble to pop, HSTECH was 11k, now 4k, in classic post-bubble trading range.