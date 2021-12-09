Head Of President Biden's Security Detail Retires To Go Work On Wall Street

There's nothing like the free market putting a little irony on display for all the world to adore.

Such was the case when the increasingly Democratic-socialist President Joe Biden recently saw the head of his security detail leave duty in order to take a job on Wall Street.

Biden's top security brass is reportedly "retiring" to take a job" with a New York investment firm", according to Bloomberg.

The security guard, David Cho, has worked for the U.S. Secret Service for more than 25 years, the report says. He is the first Korean American to become special agent in charge of protecting the President.

Cho’s deputy, Darryl Volpicelli, is slated to replace him, the report says.

Cho received the department’s Exceptional Service Gold Medal in 2019 while serving President Trump.

We guess that while protecting the President may be a nice thing to put on your resume, it's then only good for helping you find a job where you can make some real money...

It's almost as if making money can actually motivate people to be productive. Maybe someone should inform the President and his pals in "the squad" of this.