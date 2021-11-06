"Health Should Not Be Political": Packers' Aaron Rodgers Deflects Hysteria About Being Unvaccinated In Lengthy Interview

The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers tested positive for Covid and revealed to the world he was unvaccinated this week, despite previously leading on that he had been immunized.

Rodgers, who appeared on the Pat McAfee show to talk about his decision to not get vaccinated, said he was already feeling better and that he was following the same path for treatment that got Joe Rogan better within days: monoclonal antibodies, vitamins and ivermectin.

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I'd like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies out there," he says at the onset of defending himself.

Rodgers started the interview by saying that right off the bat, after speaking to experts, he knew two vaccines were going to be off the table for him since he's allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines.

"Much like the study I put into hosting Jeopardy, I met with a lot of people to get the most information about all the vaccines," Rodgers told Pat McAfee.

From there he goes on to explain that the JNJ vaccine wound up in the news for clotting issues around the time he would have needed to make the decision to get vaccinated, so he didn't take it. He also notes that he followed protocol for unvaccinated players and tested every single day.

In the interview, Rodgers says he now "feels great" after testing positive for Covid.

He also brought up some great common sense points, like asking: "If the vaccine is so great, why are so many vaccinated people getting sick?" and "If it is so safe, why to the manufacturers need legal immunity?"

Rodgers points to the study out of Israel saying he'll have more robust immunity than he would with a vaccine and makes the point that when Trump was pushing the vaccine, the same hysterical left was all saying they'd never take it.

"Everyone on the squad knew I was not vaccinated. Everyone in the organization knew I was not vaccinated," he said.

"I was trying to minimize this conversation going on and on. There were some people in the media who found out about it and sat on it, so I knew I would have to discuss it."

"The problem with this is that it's so political," Rodgers continues. "Health should not be political."

Speaking about the NFL and the woke mob trying to ensure everyone was vaccinated, Rodgers said: "It was such a witch hunt. They wanted to out and shame every single person that didn't get vaccinated."

He also then brought up the rarely-broached-by-the-left topic of why the virus is easier to handle for those in better shape: "Has anyone actually talked about real health? Exercise? Drinking water, eating real food? No. I'm making a decision based on what's best for me and my own health - and for me, it's a no brainer".

"You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rule," Rodgers concludes, quoting Martin Luther King.