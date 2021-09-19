"The Height Of Hypocrisy": Designer Of AOC's "Tax The Rich" Dress Owes Taxes In "Multiple States"

Liberal hypocrisy has reached peak new levels as it was reported this week that the designer of AOC's "Tax the Rich" dress that the Congresswoman sported to the Met Gala is, in fact, herself, a tax "deadbeat".

That was the term the NY Post used when describing the 37 year old designer who "made waves" at the Gala with the dress. The designer reportedly has "unpaid debts" in "multiple states", the report says.

Her tax liabilities stem from an LLC she formed in 2011 to serve as parent company of her fashion brand, the report says.

That parent company has racked up three open tax warrants in New York state for failure to withhold income taxes from employees paychecks in the amount of $14,798. The debts were from 2018 and 2019, the report says, and the company has been slapped with 15 total tax warrants since 2015.

The IRS put six federal liens on the company between April 2018 and April 2019 totaling $103,220 as a result of the company's "failure to remit employee payroll taxes".

David Cenedella, a Baruch College taxation lecturer, said: “Just because they take it out of your paycheck doesn’t mean they’re sending it to the government. It’s certainly not something you want. I would not say your average business out there has this. Something went wrong.”

James is also an alleged rent deadbeat, records show.

Her parent company has also faced "multiple legal challenges" for "habitual nonpayment of worker benefits".

It was fined $17,000 in October 2019 for not carrying workers' comp insurance and the company currently owes $62,722 to the Workers Compensation Board.

Additionally, James' company took $41,666 in pandemic aid. She also bought a $1.6 million home in Los Angeles in September 2020. That property is already listed as "delinquent" by the LA County Assessor's Office, which says $2,504 in taxes are owned on it.

Some of James' former contract employees told The Post she was less-than-pleasant to work with:

“I experienced a lot of harassment when I worked for her. Aurora would ask me to do things that were not in anyone’s job description, like scheduling her gynecological appointments. The work environment was so hostile that I was afraid to ask for my check.”

Republican Staten Island Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis concluded:

“It’s the height of hypocrisy when socialists attend a $30,000 per ticket gala with a message of ‘tax the rich’ while wearing an overpriced dress by a luxury designer who doesn’t pay taxes. What happened to everyone paying their fair share?”