Heineken Pukes As Cost-Of-Living Crisis Hammers Drinkers

Dutch brewer Heineken NV shares plunged after third-quarter beer sales missed, suggesting there are signs of waning consumer demand in Europe amid the worst inflation environment in decades.

Bloomberg reported that the world's second-largest brewer fell as much as 10% in Amsterdam trading, the most since 2003, after 3Q beer volumes grew by 8.9%, missing the 11.8% average analyst estimate.

"We increasingly see reasons to be cautious on the macroeconomic outlook, including some signs of softness in consumer demand," CEO Officer Dolf van den Brink said Wednesday.

Heineken warned there are emerging "signs of demand slowdown at the end of September and into October" across Europe. It reported a 68% increase in beer sales in the Asia-Pacific region for the quarter.

The brewer managed to cushion margins this year by hiking prices to match inflation, though rising prices have created demand destruction in some parts of the world where there's a cost-of-living crisis.

Heineken said it maintained its full-year outlook for operating margin to be stable for this year. However, there was no update to a 2023 forecast issued in August that operating profit would increase by a mid to high single-digit percentage.

Here's what Wall Street analysts are saying about Heineken (list courtesy of Bloomberg):