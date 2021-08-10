Here We Go Again: Dozens Of Major Events Are Being Cancelled Across The Country Due To Covid

Here we go again.

Just when we thought life would be returning back to "normal", that vaccines were going to bring us back to the way things were in 2019 and that the government overreach and hysteria would finally come to a close, events are being cancelled left and right heading into the fall in what is looking like a carbon copy of 2020...all over again.

It was announced yesterday that the famous New Orleans Jazz Festival for 2021 would be cancelled due to "rising cases" of Covid in the state, according to CNN.

The festival said it was being cancelled "as a result of the current exponential growth of new Covid cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency."

The festival had already been moved from April and May to October as a result of the pandemic and was supposed to feature the Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters and Lizzo.

"We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe. Next year's dates are April 29 -- May 8, 2022," the festival said on its website.

Sure. We'll see about that.

New Orleans also cancelled its famous Red Dress Run. Despite the cancellation, its likely that people are going to show up to do it anyways, NOLA.com reported.

The event "combines self-paced jogging, tongue-in-cheek cross-dressing, and unabashed alcohol consumption" and is run by running club the Hash House Harriers. The two mile run through the French Quarter usually raises tons of money for charity. 2019's entry fees totaled $139,000.

One board member said he'd be "stunned" if people don't just "show up anyways".

New Orleans also cancelled its 2021 Gretna Heritage Festival, which was set for October 22-24.

Outside of Louisiana, rock band Limp Bizkit has also cancelled its tour dates for August due to "safety concerns related to Covid-19".

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled,” the band said on its website, according to Rolling Stone. The band was supposed to play in New Jersey last Friday and cancelled hours before the show started.

NOLA's Red Dress Run isn't happening this year. But it just might anyways.

The 2021 New York Oyster Festival has also been cancelled. The event usually attracts thousands and was scheduled to be held in Oyster Bay, NY at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park.

"The health and well-being of the residents of our beloved Oyster Bay-East Norwich community and the festival attendees is our primary concern," the event said.

In Oklahoma, the Chocktaw Nation has cancelled its annual 2021 Labor Day Festival due to spread of the Delta variant. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our tribal members, associates and the communities we serve,” said Chief Gary Batton, according to NBC.

And we're sure heading into the fall - and whatever variant Dr. Fauci is bracing to tell us about next - the fear mongering and cancellations will continue.