Here's What Your Fellow Americans Think Should Happen To The Unvaccinated

Authored by Jeff Thompson via The Organic Prepper blog,

What happens next?

This is the question you need to be asking yourself as you monitor the world around you, taking stock of what it is that you are seeing, and making logical deductions with the data you have coming in.

What happens when the world around you is stating that it is alright to take away your children? What happens when it decides it is morally permissible to drag you from your home and take you away to a “designated facilit[y] or locations if they refuse to get” the jab? What happens when people believe you should be forcibly imprisoned in your own home?

While this may sound crazy, this is where we are at.

A recent study from the Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports has found just that, as on January 5, 2022, they conducted a telephone and online survey of 1016 US “Likely Voters” to determine if they could get a sampling of where Americans stood on these issues.

This is what they found:

Jab Mandates

48% of voters want a jab mandate on both employees of large companies and government agencies

78% of the Left support Biden’s jab mandate

22% of alleged Republicans support it as well.

Fines

55% of the Left endorse the notion of fines on unjabbed Americans

19% of alleged Republicans support this position as well

25% of unaffiliated voters stand behind this

Forced House Arrest

59% of Democrats favor house arrest for the unjabbed

21% of Republicans favor this policy

39% of unaffiliated voters favor this policy

Forced Resettlement

45% of the Left favor forced resettlement of the unjabbed to government-operated facilities

Forced Silence

48% of the Left favor either/or fines or imprisonment for those who question the efficacy of the jab on social media, TV, radio, online, or in digital pubs

14% of Republicans favor this policy as well

18% of unaffiliated voters favor this policy

Kidnapping Children

29% of Democrats want kids taken away from parents who are unjabbed

7% of Republicans are ok with this

11% of unaffiliated voters want the same

Big Brother Tracking Efforts

47% of the Left favor Big Brother tracking program for those who are unjabbed

Thoughts on these numbers by the Heartland Institute and Rasmussen…

Consider the mandates.

We’re now witnessing the beginnings of a supply chain disruption that is (a large part of that which is) absolutely wrecking American economy. It’s not the only factor, but it is most certainly undeniable. When workers go the way of John Galt, what else can we expect?

And people are ok with this! People are ok with the notion of forcibly pushing their will onto somebody else in order for them to earn a living. Imagine the idea of telling somebody you had the right to name their firstborn son if they wanted to keep working at your store.

“You want to work here? That means your spouse must report to the Government Love Facility at least once a month, to improve the fertility of our nation. She will be assigned a partner when there.”

This is absolutely insane!

And yet, that is where we are at.

What about the fines?

Is it not odd that “conspiracy theorists” predicted the criminalization of the unjabbed over a year ago, and now that is not only what we are seeing around the world, but we’re now seeing it advocated for within the “Land of the Free” as well? If people are falsely led into believing that such an idea can mesh with the US Constitution or human rights, what will not be?

And do not forget we have people who are more than happy for us to push further than unjust fines as well. We have people who are actually willing to imprison you over this. Perhaps it is through house arrest (as mentioned in the study). Perhaps it is through your typical jail. Or perhaps it’s landing armed men at your front door who will take you to “temporarily live in designated facilities?”

Nazi propaganda poster claiming Jews are carriers of typhus.

Once more, it appears the “conspiracy theorists” were right. We now have people who are openly advocating for the forced resettlement of others. We now have people advocating the ghettoization of America in a manner that is eerily similar to the Jewish ghettos of World War 2.

And it’s not just you they’re after.

They’re scoping out your children.

In what is perhaps the most alarming aspect of this study is that there is a sizeable chunk of society that is seemingly ok with kidnapping your children if you don’t participate in the jab. Where will they take them? Do you think they have plans for letting you see them again?

Do you think your child would be the exemption to the rule? That they would be placed in a “family” that loves and cares for them anywhere close to the extent that you do? What values would they teach your children? Would they be your values? Or would they be evil?

This is where America is.

The seeds of communism – planted long ago – have been permitted to flourish into a repugnant field of briars, and it has every intention of tearing you (and your family) apart.

You may say, “that will never happen here,” but it already is happening here. Consider Washington DC or Washington state. Consider that we’ve already seen children being denied cancer treatments over this situation.

You may say, “I work for the police/National Guard. Our men would never do that!”

For starters, who’s to say it will be your men?

One of the things the Nazis in World War 2 was that it was easier for atrocities to be committed when the men didn’t know the victims. Men trucked in from elsewhere are able to detach themselves from the humanity of those around them.

The other thing learned in World War 2 was that the men were isolated from The Final Solution by specialization so that they could do The Final Solution.

“All I do is drive the truck. That’s not that bad.”

“All I do is go through the house. That’s not that bad.”

“All I do is get them checked in with the paperwork. That’s not that bad.”

To detach one’s self from an evil end result by specialization is already happening. Consider the dispatch centers which take the calls and send police to arrest those who are at a wedding. Consider the men who don’t actually enter the building to arrest anybody, but who are more than happy to drive their victims to the station for processing.

This is where America is at.

Secondly, don’t fall into the trap of believing that your men are the exception to the rule. If you are the leader of your men, and you are one of the good and brave, the system can easily replace you. Perhaps this will be done by a nationwide push to de-fund police which causes good and brave men throughout the nation to realize it’s just not worth the cost. Maybe this replacement can be made possible by making it illegal for you to stay unless you take a jab.

Men who are evil, cowardly, or without moral backbone are easy to find. And they can easily fill your slot.

While I wholeheartedly believe in American exceptionalism, and that it is our bravery in standing against evil which maintains our freedom, I also understand this:

Human behavior is fairly constant.

How is it that the average men of Police Battalion 101 (analyzed in Christopher Browning’s Ordinary Men) were able to go from vomiting and suffering nightmares after their first Jewish action to becoming efficient killers by war’s end?

Police Battalion 101 at work.

How do average men, with families of their own, and a great sense of humor end up to a point where they can say, “I made the effort, and it was possible for me, to shoot only children. It so happened that the mothers led the children by the hand. My neighbor then shot the mother and I shot the child that belonged to her, because I reasoned with myself that after all without its mother the child could not live any longer.” – Police Battalion 101 officer.

Propaganda matters. It has influenced your friends, family, and neighbors into thinking that their fellow Americans are the enemy.

And this is where America is.

Are you surprised?