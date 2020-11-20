The (High) Cost Of Lockdowns: A Preliminary Report

Via The American Institute for Economic Research,

In the debate over coronavirus policy, there has been far too little focus on the costs of lockdowns. It’s very common for the proponents of these interventions to write articles and large studies without even mentioning the downsides.

Here is a brief look at the cost of stringencies in the United States, and around the world, including stay-at-home orders, closings of business and schools, restrictions on gatherings, shutting of arts and sports, restrictions on medical services, and interventions in the freedom of movement.

Mental Health

The Economy

Unemployment

Unemployment rate increased to 14.7% in April 2020. This is the highest rate of increase (10.3%) and largest month over month increase in history of available data (since 1948). BLS (May 2020) US

In March, 39% of people living with a household income of $40,000 and below reported a job loss. Federal Reserve (April 2020) US

The unemployment rate between February and April increased by 12% for women and 10% for men. Bureau of Labor Statistics US

Mothers of children aged 12 and younger lost 2.2 million jobs between February and August (12% drop), while fathers of small children lost 870,000 jobs (4% drop). Stateline (August 2020) US

One out of four women who were surveyed reported their job loss was due to lack of childcare, twice the rate of men surveyed. Washington Post (July 2020) US

Education

About 24 million children may drop out of school next year as a result of the lockdown’s economic impact. UN (October 2020) Worldwide

A decrease in life expectancy by 5.53 million years of life is found to occur for US children due to the closing of US primary schools. JAMA (November 2020) US

30,806 internships were lost (a decrease of 52%) between March 9 and April 13. Glassdoor (April 2020) US

Between March 9 and April 13 travel & tourism internships fell 92%; IT dropped 76%, architecture & engineering 65% and telecommunications 65%. Accounting & legal internships fell the least, dropping 22%. Glassdoor (April 2020) US

Healthcare

Crime

During the first six months of 2020 murder and nonnegligent manslaughter offenses increased 14.8%, and aggravated assault offenses were up 4.6% . FBI (September 2020) US

Property crime offenses declined 7.8%; except for motor vehicle thefts, which increased 6.2%. FBI (September 2020) US

Arson increased 19.2% in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same time the previous year; and increased 52.1% in cities with populations of 1,000,000 or more. FBI (September 2020) US

Between June and August 2020 homicides increased 53% and aggravated assaults increased 14% compared to the same period in 2019. NCCJ (September 2020) US

A UK domestic abuse charity (Refuge) reported a 25% increase in calls made to helpline since the start of lockdowns. Refuge (April 2020) UK

Food and Hospitality

Restaurants have spent an additional $7,400 on PPE and enhanced safety protocols (training, cleaning, Plexiglas, etc.) which will take 66% of businesses 6 months to recoup. QSR (September 2020) US

The restaurant industry is set to lose $240 billion in revenue and 8 million employees in 2020. QSR (September 2020) US

In May, nearly 75% of independent restaurants reported new debts greater than $50,000; 12% reported additional debt at $500,000 and above. FSR (August 2020) US

1 in 3 restaurants are expected to close. FSR (August 2020) US

86% of restaurants reduced staff due to Covid-19; 40% of restaurants expect to be out of business by March 2021. QSR (September 2020) US

But apart from that... lockdowns have been very successful?