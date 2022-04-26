print-icon
How 22 Celebrities Reacted When They Learned That Elon Musk Had Just Bought Twitter...

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022 - 10:20 PM

Authored by Michael Snyder,

He did it! 

Elon Musk actually bought Twitter, and I am absolutely thrilled. 

It is about time that one of these billionaires did something good with their money.  The major social media platforms are where we all used to go to debate the issues of our day, but in recent years a wave of extreme censorship has changed everything.  Now Elon Musk has liberated Twitter, and that is a victory that we should all celebrate. 

Without the ability to speak freely, our system of government simply cannot work.  So I am very hopeful that Musk will follow through on the promises that he is now making.  In the statement that was released announcing the purchase, he made some pretty bold pronouncements

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” said Mr. Musk.

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

A great place to start would be to remove all shadow bans.

My account has been under a shadow ban for so long that I can’t even remember what it was like to have a normal account.

Needless to say, countless other Twitter users are also looking forward to brighter days ahead.  Meanwhile, hordes of pro-censorship denizens are absolutely horrified by what just transpired. 

The following is how 22 celebrities reacted when they learned that Elon Musk had just bought Twitter…

Tucker Carlson

Ice Cube

CNN’s Brian Stelter

Marc Andreessen

John Rich

Senator Marsha Blackburn

Jimmy Failla

Tim Allen

Erick Erickson

Avi Yemini

New York Times Columnist Charles M. Blow

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

Jack Posobiec

Journalist Michael Tracey

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Matt Oswalt

Congressman Lance Gooden

Mike Drucker

Ice T

Dave Portnoy

Jack Dorsey

Elon Musk

And then there's this...

