He did it!

Elon Musk actually bought Twitter, and I am absolutely thrilled.

It is about time that one of these billionaires did something good with their money. The major social media platforms are where we all used to go to debate the issues of our day, but in recent years a wave of extreme censorship has changed everything. Now Elon Musk has liberated Twitter, and that is a victory that we should all celebrate.

Without the ability to speak freely, our system of government simply cannot work. So I am very hopeful that Musk will follow through on the promises that he is now making. In the statement that was released announcing the purchase, he made some pretty bold pronouncements…

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” said Mr. Musk. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

A great place to start would be to remove all shadow bans.

My account has been under a shadow ban for so long that I can’t even remember what it was like to have a normal account.

Needless to say, countless other Twitter users are also looking forward to brighter days ahead. Meanwhile, hordes of pro-censorship denizens are absolutely horrified by what just transpired.

The following is how 22 celebrities reacted when they learned that Elon Musk had just bought Twitter…

Tucker Carlson

We’re back. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 25, 2022

Ice Cube

Free at last! @elonmusk take off my shadow ban homie... — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 25, 2022

CNN’s Brian Stelter

CNN’s @brianstelter on Musk’s Twitter takeover:



“If you get invited to something where there are no rules, where there is total freedom for everybody, do you actually want to go to that party or are you going to decide to stay home?”pic.twitter.com/uymSPHgY2w — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 25, 2022

Marc Andreessen

WHO DID THIS pic.twitter.com/M7mIOr1hLm — Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) April 25, 2022

John Rich

Senator Marsha Blackburn

Today is an encouraging day for freedom of speech. I am hopeful that Elon Musk will help rein in Big Tech’s history of censoring users that have a different viewpoint. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 25, 2022

Jimmy Failla

Elon Musk is buying Twitter and everyone freaking out drives a Tesla. There’s never been a dumber time to be alive. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) April 25, 2022

Tim Allen

The little twitter bird has a new owner. Wonder how long it will take for the new shadow ban council to prevent me from saying stuff like: Hunter Biden laptop. Or even more provocative: Tesla in-car fart app? (Love it when driving my Mom.) — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) April 25, 2022

Erick Erickson

We need to thank all the progressives who bought Teslas for making this possible. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 25, 2022

Avi Yemini

I’m GAINING followers for a change.



Thank you, Elon Musk! — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 26, 2022

New York Times Columnist Charles M. Blow

Looks like I’m about to say goodbye to Twitter as well. I’ve been pulling back a bit from social media anyway. This will be just the push I need to go all the way on this app. https://t.co/QkwIsYy6zS — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) April 25, 2022

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

Prepare for blue check mark full scale meltdown after @elonmusk seals the deal and I should get my personal Twitter account restored. pic.twitter.com/MKBQvHCoAH — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 25, 2022

Jack Posobiec

Journalist Michael Tracey

Dark days ahead. There is only one man who should be celebrating Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter -- Vladimir Putin. My latest in the New York Times: — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 25, 2022

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

.@elonmusk. Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 25, 2022

Matt Oswalt

people worried Elon Musk will ruin Twitter, a website whose major accomplishments over 16 years are creating then destroying Chrissy Teigen and getting Brooklyn Nine-Nine a 6th season — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) April 25, 2022

Congressman Lance Gooden

Elon Musk is buying Twitter.



CNN+ is shutting down.



Disney is being reined in.



It's a bad time to be woke. — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) April 25, 2022

Mike Drucker

If Elon Musk buys Twitter, I’m never signing in again until five minutes later when I’m bored and open the app without thinking — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 25, 2022

Ice T

It would kinda dope if Musk bought Twitter and just shut it off…. Lol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 25, 2022

Dave Portnoy

Jack Dorsey

In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

Elon Musk

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

And then there's this...

The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

* * *

