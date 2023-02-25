Hunter Biden Business Partner Flips, Now 'Cooperating' With GOP Investigators

Eric Schwerin, a close business associate of Hunter Biden who also dealt with Joe Biden's business and tax affairs, is now working with House GOP investigators looking into Biden family dealings - particularly in Ukraine and China, where the family collected millions of dollars, Just the News reports.

"He is cooperating with us," House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) told the outlet.

"His attorneys and my counsel are communicating on a regular basis. Now, I feel confident that he's going to work with us, and provide us with the information that we have requested," Comer continued. "I think that Schwerwin is going to be a very valuable witness for us in this investigation."

Of note, Schwerin, the former president of Hunter Biden’s now-dissolved investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, visited the White House at least 19 times from 2009 to 2015, according to White House visitor log records reviewed by The Epoch Times and first reported by the New York Post.

Emails between Hunter and Eric Schwerin, his business partner at consultancy Rosemont Seneca, show Schwerin was working on Joe's taxes. The emails were recovered from Hunter's laptop

Schwerin's cooperation comes after the committee received word that Hunter and his uncle, James Biden, don't plan to be forthcoming with all the information Comer's committee has sought in their wide-ranging probe.

According to Comer, subpoenas are imminent for non-cooperating witnesses.

"We know individuals, many are cooperating with us now, but others, not so much," he said. "We're going to start subpoenaing people in the private sector, we're going to start subpoenaing financial institutions to get us the information. And then we'll go from there."

Comer then suggested that if innocent, Hunter Biden would want to clear his name in front of the committee.

"He could come in front of the House Oversight Committee right now and defend his good name," Comer said. "He would have 20 Democrats that would definitely support him, and he could make 26 Republicans look bad if all this information we have from his laptop, all the emails that were in his own words, all the audio that are in his own voice, if for some reason we're misinterpreting that, then he could make us look bad.

"But we all know that this family was involved in influence peddling. And this administration is doing everything in its ability to try to block oversight."

Both Joe Biden and Hunter Biden have denied the family did anything wrong, although Hunter Biden has acknowledged he is under federal criminal investigation on tax issues. Comer said while the committee battles the White House and the Biden family for information, Schwerin's cooperation was a breakthrough that could spur other key witnesses to cooperate. -Just the News

According to White House visitor logs, Schwerin met directly with then-Vice President Joe Biden in the West Wing on Nov. 17, 2010, and had several meetings with White House aides during times when Hunter Biden was securing multi-billion dollar deals overseas, including in China.

Meanwhile, as The Epoch Times reported last year, the NY Post revealed that Hunter had set up a meeting between his father and Andrés Pastrana Arango, the former president of Colombia, on March 2, 2012.

Before the March 2012 meeting, Hunter Biden and his partners at Rosemont Seneca Partners were allegedly seeking business with Brazilian construction company OAS, according to emails from the laptop, the Post reported. The Brazilian firm was interested in several projects in Columbia at the time, including a hydroelectric power plant worth $1.8 billion and a renovation project to a subway system in Bogota worth $3 billion.

“If it works, we’ll all be rich,” Schwerin wrote to Hunter Biden in an email in August 2011, according to the Post. Emails showed Hunter Biden traveling to Bogota in November 2011.

Will Comer ask Schwerin about Ukraine biolabs?