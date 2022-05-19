Hunter Biden Took In $11 Million Over 5 Years According To NBC Analysis

Hunter Biden and his company brought in around $11 million over a five-year span, most of which was while his father was Vice President of the United States, according to an analysis by of his abandoned laptop by NBC News obtained through Rudy Giuliani.

Perhaps most interesting is the harsh tone NBC takes with the first son...

"Biden and his company brought in about $11 million via his roles as an attorney and a board member with a Ukrainian firm accused of bribery and his work with a Chinese businessman now accused of fraud."

The documents and the analysis, which don’t show what he did to earn millions from his Chinese partners, raise questions about national security, business ethics and potential legal exposure. In December 2020, Biden acknowledged in a statement that he was the subject of a federal investigation into his taxes. NBC News was first to report that an ex-business partner had warned Biden he should amend his tax returns to disclose $400,000 in income from the Ukrainian firm, Burisma. GOP congressional sources also say that if Republicans take back the House this fall, they’ll demand more documents and probe whether any of Biden’s income went to his father, President Joe Biden. -NBC News

$5.8 million of Biden's income - more than half his total earnings over the five years - came from two deals with Chinese business interests. The most lucrative of the two was a consulting relationship with a powerful (and now missing) CCP-linked Chinese businessman, Ye Jianming, who's company, CEFC, paid $4,790,375.25 to Biden's Owasco PC over the course of about one year. Jianming was accused by Chinese prosecutors of "economic crimes" in 2018, and hasn't been seen in public since he was detained.

Ye Jianming

"No government ethics rules apply to him," said Walter Shaub, a former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics who is now an ethics expert with the Project on Government Oversight, who added that "it’s imperative that no one at DOJ and no one at the White House interfere with the criminal investigation in Delaware."

Shaub has previously raised questions over Hunter's lucrative 'art' sales being a method for laundering influence.

And according to the FBI's former assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, there's a national security risk when the CCP can get close to people like Biden.

"It’s all about access and influence, and if you can compromise someone with both access and influence, that’s even better," he said, adding "Better still if that target has already compromised himself."

An analysis of Hunter's expenses reveal over $200,000 per month from October 2017 through February 2018 on everything from Porsche payments, dental work, cash withdrawals and luxury hotel rooms - which Biden has admitted he used on drugs and partying with strangers who often stole from him.

Hunter also struggled to keep current on multiple mortgages, alimony, and child support payments to his ex-wife.

Things got so bad that Hollywood attorney Kevin Morris, who began advising Hunter in 2020, arranged to pay off around $2 million owed to the IRS (which legal experts say doesn't let Hunter off the hook for criminal liability, or necessarily erase his debts).

NBC News analyst Chuck Rosenberg, a former Justice Department official, said that Biden’s paying what he owes could even be seen as an admission of criminal violations. Not paying taxes for many years, rather than one or two, Rosenberg said, helps establish intent, which can otherwise be a struggle for prosecutors in white-collar cases. Paying the bill, Rosenberg said, might help Biden if he faced sentencing and “mitigate some of the damage, but it doesn’t undo the crime. That would be like returning money to a bank that you robbed. You still robbed the bank.” -NBC News

According to a Senate GOP report on Hunter's finances, CEFC was one of three firms involved in certain transactions that were "among those identified as potential efforts to layer funds."

The U.S. Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Network describes the layering of funds as “separating the illegally obtained money from its criminal source by layering it through a series of financial transactions, which makes it difficult to trace the money back to its original source.” But the report doesn’t say whether or not Hunter Biden was personally involved in any transactions that were suggested to involve “layering.” -NBC News

Hunter also worked for Jianming associate Patrick Ho, who was convicted in US federal court of bribery in relations to oil deals in Chad and Uganda starting in September 2014. A jury found that Ho - while employed by CEFC - bribed or attempted to bribe officials to the tune of $2 million, and was sentenced to three years in prison on March 2019.

Biden has denied any illegal activity and says he's "cooperating completely" with a federal investigation in Delaware.

"And I’m absolutely certain, 100 percent certain," said Hunter, "that at the end of the investigation, I will be cleared of any wrongdoing."