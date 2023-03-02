Hunter Biden's Criminal Defense Lawyer Quits Amid "Unease And Dissent"

Hunter Biden's criminal defense attorney, Joshua Levy, has quit the 'first son's' legal team amid an environment of "unease and dissent" among the 4-lawyer legal team.

Levy's departure came after the addition of Abbe Lowell, who is also on Hunter's team, and was hired in December to defend Hunter and the Biden family amid nine congressional probes which include wire fraud and money laundering.

Levy was hired to work on opposing congressional investigations looking into the complex web of Biden family dealings, the NY Times reports.

Mr. Lowell’s addition led to the exit of another lawyer — Joshua A. Levy — who specializes in helping clients facing congressional inquiries. President Biden’s personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, had recommended Mr. Levy for the job. But Mr. Levy had clashed with Kevin Morris, a lawyer and close adviser to Hunter Biden who has lent him money to pay his back taxes and some other bills, according to a person familiar with the strategy. Mr. Morris and Hunter Biden brought on Mr. Lowell late last year, prompting Mr. Levy’s departure. -NY Times

According to the report, Levy was not pleased with Lowell's legal strategies - such as bombarding Rudy Giuliani, former Biden associate-turned-whistleblower Tony Bobulinski, and 12 others with "litigation hold" demand letters in order to preserve records from the "laptop from hell" - a strategy seen by some critics as a desperate PR stunt to change the narrative in favor of the Bidens.

According to Mike Davis, founder and president of the pro-Trump Article III Project, the letters were a "desperate, frivolous, and laughable" effort that would end up damaging the Biden family position since the lawsuit will lead to discovery, including Hunter Biden's on-camera deposition, Breitbart reports.

Lowell’s involvement in Hunter’s defense has not only forced the exit of Levy but has also triggered infighting with attorney Chris Clark, another high-profile attorney who leads Hunter’s criminal defense. Clark’s professional history includes working as a partner at the same Washington, DC, law firm where Rep. Liz Cheney’s husband works. The firm’s biography of Clark says he represents Hunter in the “grand jury investigation regarding tax issues.” -Breitbart

In December, NBC News reported that Lowell will be primarily responsible for coordinating Hunter Biden's response to the anticipated congressional oversight investigations, as well as other legal issues.

The incoming House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said at a news conference in November that Hunter Biden and other Biden family members will be a major focus, specifically if the family’s business activities “compromise U.S. national security and President Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality.” -NBC News

The White House in November accused Congressional Republicans of stoking long-debunked conspiracy theories" in regards to allegations from House lawmakers that President Biden was actively involved in overseas business dealings with his son Hunter.

"Instead of working with President Biden to address issues important to the American people, like lower costs, congressional Republicans’ top priority is to go after President Biden with politically-motivated attacks chock full of long-debunked conspiracy theories," said White House Counsel office spokesman, Ian Sams.

Except, here's former Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski explaining how the Biden family brought him in on a shady Chinese energy company deal.