"I Don't Blame Climate Change, I Blame The Mayor": NYC Residents Slam AOC, De Blasio, After Catastrophic Flooding

Try telling the residents of Queens who were brutalized by last week's flooding that the blame should be placed on climate change and see what happens.

That's because NYC residents, who have a penchant for seeing through b*llshit, aren't buying that explanation. Instead, they are pinning the blame on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Mayor Bill de Blasio for not properly warning the city of the coming catastrophe.

One resident, Danette Rivera, told the NY Post: “I don’t blame climate change, I blame the mayor.”

“There was absolutely no warning. I wasn’t expecting water from my own drain to be the one that’s going to kill me," she continued. “This is a nightmare. A disaster.”

Rivera noted that when her home flooded in 2008, officials from the city assured her they would make sure it never happened again.

“Fix the sewer system,” her neighbor, Julia Nieves, said. “The catch basins don’t get cleaned often enough. The last time I saw them cleaned was five years ago.”

But even as the city flood and stories like Rivera's began to "float" to the surface, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would not criticize Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Post noted.

Instead, AOC blamed the storm which killed 13 people on the National Weather Service. “We needed more advance notice from the NWS,” she said.

But the NWS Tweeted out a warning claiming that "life threatening flash flooding is expected going into the evening" that "city officials largely ignored," the report says.

I was watching the news. I had no idea. They did absolutely nothing” to warn people, Woodside resident David Luddy said.

On the date that AOC toured the damage from the flood, one resident yelled at her: “How come you’re not in this community? You don’t give a s–t!”