"I Keep Forgetting That You're Still Alive": Musk Taunts Bernie Sanders, Asks If He Should "Sell More Stock"

Elon Musk has been on a roll with his tweets in the past month. Starting two weeks ago, Musk infuriated feminists the world over, when he said he was "thinking of starting new university: Texas Institute of Technology & Science", which of course abbreviated to "TITS"...

It will have epic merch — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2021

... and which according to QZ tech reporter Ananya Bhattacharya showed how "the world’s richest man’s poor sense of humor is exposing how much of a boys’ club tech still is."

Or one week ago, when after his infamous "should i sell Tesla stock which i decided i would sell back in September" poll, Democratic Senator Ron Wyden - who is also the chairman of the Senate Finance committee - criticized Musk's stunt on Twitter, saying "whether or not the world's wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn't depend on the results of a Twitter poll," he said. "It's time for the Billionaires Income Tax."

Musk then fired back at Wyden, focusing on his appearance and claiming Wyden looked like he just had an orgasm. Musk wrote: "Why does ur pp look like u just came?"

Why does ur pp look like u just came? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2021

Perhaps Musk was referring to Wyden's "pfp", or profile pic, but the typo was more than strategic.

Moments later, Musk, who briefly changed his name on Twitter to "Lorde Edge," added in his tweets on Saturday: "Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock."

Fast forwarding to today when in this most surreal and absurd of timelines, in response to the latest demand from democrats socialists to redistribute wealth in a way that's "fair" or in other words, in a way that "socialists" find most beneficial to their own selfish interests, when failed presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, 80, said "we must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period"...

We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 13, 2021

... Elon Musk pulled off his best "Donald Trump at twitter" impression responding as only the world's richest man would: "I keep forgetting that you’re still alive."

I keep forgetting that you’re still alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

And just in case Musk still had any democrat/progressive/liberal supporters left, Musk hinted that he was happy to send TSLA stock sliding even more, perhaps until such time as it dragged the broader market down with it, when he said "Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word …"

Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

So far Bernie - who chairs the Senate Budget Committee and as a socialist has long demand that the wealthy should pay more taxes, tweeting in March that the amount of wealth accumulated by Musk and Jeff Bezos was “immoral” - has not said the word, although we are confident the outraged army of bluecheck op-ed writers at the WaPo/NYT/CNN won't have a problem saying more than one word in the coming days.