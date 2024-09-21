ICE Detains Illegal Migrant Accused Of Raping Pre-Teen In Nantucket...More Than A Month After He Walked On Bail

Each day it becomes increasingly clearer that the migrant crime the left side of the aisle wants us to believe is a figment of our imagination...isn't.

The latest example came from, of all places, Nantucket, where 28 year old illegal migrant Bryan Daniel Aldana-Arevalo was accused of raping a pre-teen child this past July after entering the U.S. from El Salvador.

Of course, after being charged with one count of rape of a child with a 10-year age difference and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, he was allowed to "walk free on bail" and immigration authorities were never called, according to a report from the New York Post.

ICE was only able to arrest him on September 10th after tracking him down, the report says.

“He represents a significant danger to the children of our Massachusetts communities. ERO [ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations] Boston will not tolerate such a threat to the most vulnerable of our population," said ICE Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons.

"We will continue to prioritize the safety of our public by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from our New England neighborhoods.”

The Post report says the number of migrants evading capture at the border, known as "gotaways," has surged under the Biden-Harris administration. Over 1.7 million are known to have entered, with likely more crossing undetected.

Nantucket, like much of Massachusetts, doesn’t formally declare itself a "sanctuary," but local officials typically don’t report migrants accused of crimes to immigration authorities.

Recently, several migrants accused of sexual violence have been released into the community. In Martha’s Vineyard, Brazilian national Warley Neto was arrested by ICE only after being indicted on multiple rape charges involving a minor.

Another case involved Jorge Luis Castro-Alvarado, a Guatemalan national, who was released on bail without ICE’s knowledge after facing rape charges. Additionally, Haitian national Cory Alvarez was arrested by ICE after being released on bail for allegedly raping a 15-year-old, the report concludes.