"I'll Be Happy When I'm Not Mayor" Philadelphia's Jim Kenney Tells Reporters After July 4 Shooting

Following the news of two police officers being shot on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia last night, it looks like Mayor Jim Kenney is ready to call it quits on the city.

In an interview after the shootings, Kenney said he was "looking forward to the time he will no longer lead the city", according to Fox News. When asked if he was looking forward to no longer being mayor, he replied "yeah".

The shootings took plcae at the Wawa Welcome America concert and firework show near Spring Garden St. and the parkway, outside of the famous Philadelphia Art Museum, where an annual 4th of July concert is usually held.

One police officer was grazed in the head with a bullet while another was shot in the shoulder. The incident caused the sprawling crowd of thousands to scatter and flee during the fireworks show.

Speaking to reporters outside of Jefferson Hospital, where the officers were being treated, Kenney first described the concert as "laid back" and "chill".

He said: "[The] weather was beautiful. [The] concert was beautiful, but we live in America and we have the Second Amendment, and we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling everybody they can carry a gun whenever they want."

"We have to come to grips with what this country is about right now. We had a beautiful day out there today except for some nitwit either shooting from a window or shooting from somewhere who has a gun and probably shouldn't have had it," he continued.

I’m not sure if it was frustration or stress but Mayor Jim Kenney told me he’s looking forward to not being the Mayor of Philadelphia after tonight’s shooting. — Chris O'Connell (@CoconnellFox29) July 5, 2022

Kenney said: "If I had the ability to take care of guns I would, but the legislature won't let us, the U.S. Congress won't let us, the Governor does the best that he can, our Attorney General does the best that he can, but this is a gun country."

"It's crazy. We are the most armed country in world history and we are one of the least safest. Until Americans decide they want to give up the guns and give up the opportunity to get guns we're going to have this problem."

When being interviewed by Fox 29's Chris O'Connell, Kenney let it slip that he's looking forward to no longer being mayor: "Everything we have in the city, over the last seven years, I worry about. I don't enjoy the Fourth of July, I don't enjoy the Democratic National Convention, I didn't enjoy the NFL Draft. I'm waiting for something bad to happen all the time. I'll be happy when I'm not here - when I'm not mayor and I can enjoy some stuff."