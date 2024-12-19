Illegal Fishing Is A Global Problem

The state of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing has worsened globally since 2021, according to the 2023 IUU Fishing Risk Index. In 2023, the global IUU score was 2.28 out of 5 (where 5=worst and 0=best), up from 2.24 in 2021. While only a small change, this highlights how there has been no notable progress in overall global IUU fishing risk in recent years.

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the following chart, China was the worst performing country of 2023 with a high 3.69 out of 5. While China also held this unenviable position in 2021 and 2019, the country has improved slightly since the last report, when it scored 3.86 (2021).

Between 2021 and 2023, 54 countries improved their scores (i.e. had a lower risk), with the most improved nations including Argentina, Seychelles and Trinidad and Tobago, while five countries retained the same score and 93 countries saw their scores decline.

The countries with the greatest declines in their overall ranking were Peru, Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea.

In 2023, China, Russia, Taiwan, South Korea, Ukraine and Yemen remained on the list of the 10 worst-performing countries, while India, Iran, Indonesia and Comoros joined the roundup.

The index analyzes 152 countries with a maritime coastline based on 40 indicators falling under categories such as coastal responsibilities (economic zones), flag responsibilities (managing fleets) and port responsibilities (checking catch).