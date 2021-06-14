Monday Off To Explosive Start In Illinois, Russia

An Illinois chemical plant is on fire Monday morning as a thick black column of smoke (possibly emitting dangerous chemicals into the atmosphere) prompted local authorities to evacuate residents within a one-mile radius of the facility.

Chemtool, a manufacturer of fluids, lubricants, and grease, erupted in flames around 0700 local time Monday. Multiple fire departments were called to 1165 Prairie Hill Road in Rockton, Illinois, for reports of smoke coming from the plant.

The company told local news WTVO, "We have confirmed all on site are safe and accounted for. Our concern right now is for the safety of all our employees and the surrounding community. As a precaution, authorities have evacuated residents in a one-mile radius of the site. "We do not yet know what caused this incident, but we will be working with local authorities and with our own risk management team to determine what happened and identify any corrective actions. We will share more details as they are known."

Around 1018ET, WTVO posted a video of a massive fireball ripping through the facility.

According to EPA's database, Chemtool has no compliance violations in the past three years as the origins of the fire remain a mystery.

Smoke plumes were reportedly picked up on radar, while local residents are finding debris in their yards.

Can't seem to upload the video i took 1/2 hour ago. Here's images instead. Debris in my yard from #Chemtool pic.twitter.com/NWsxdMKuaj — Merlin 💀🌼 Bipolar Fury Nightmare Crone (@Quantum_Witch) June 14, 2021

This is another blow to the global supply chain as fluids, lubricants, and grease, used in machinery, can no longer be made at the facility due to what appears to be heavy damage sustained from the explosion.

Meanwhile in Russia, 21 people were reportedly injured when a Novosibirsk gas station exploded.