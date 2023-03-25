"I'm A Woman": Left Wing Host Ana Kasparian Triggers Woke Mob Over "Trans-Exclusionary" Language

Ana Kasparian, of the left wing hosts of The Young Turks, was put on blast this week on Twitter for "using trans-exclusionary language" when she Tweeted out the obvious: that she was a woman.

"I'm a woman. Please don't ever refer to me as a person with a uterus, birthing person, or person who menstruates. How do people not realize how degrading this is?" she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday of last week.

"You can support the transgender community without doing this shit," Kasparian added. "I'm sure a lot of women don't want to be minimized to a bodily function or body part," she said in a later Tweet.

As was predicted by many in the responses, Kasparian was roasted by many "trans-allies".

"Those words are meant for AFAB [assigned female at birth] people as a category, not individual people. Get a grip," transgender journalist Katelyn Burns responded to Kasparian.

"Who called you that? I've only ever heard that used when referring to a population, not an individual person," another user wrote. "Obviously, those terms are meant to be precise to include all people who meet one of those characteristics, when needing to discuss a relevant topic."

"I respect you a lot, but this notion that the mere existence of trans-inclusive terms (rarely used in casual convos) somehow degrades women comes right out of the right's anti-trans 'war on women' playbook," added Mike Figueredo of The Humanist Report.

"I have zero problem with inclusion. None. But there’s gotta be a better way than boiling it down to a body part, no? Especially in the context of having reproductive rights taken away from people who just see woman as a baby-making vessel. That’s all I’m saying," Kasparian said in response.

"Your comment section has turned into a lunatic asylum. Some people just can't accept your remarks," Ian Miles Cheong concluded.