Inflation Anxiety? Bonds & Bullion Soar After CPI
This morning's CPI suggested that The Fed's "transitory" inflation is anything but and it appears fear is spreading across the markets of that realization.
The rates market is pricing in hikes earlier and earlier (and Fed policy error)...
Source: Bloomberg
And the 'inflation hedge' markets are soaring with gold nearing $1800...
Source: Bloomberg
Breaking several key technical levels...
Source: Bloomberg
And Bitcoin also soaring...
Source: Bloomberg
And at the same time, the dollar is fading...
Source: Bloomberg