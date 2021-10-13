Inflation Anxiety? Bonds & Bullion Soar After CPI

This morning's CPI suggested that The Fed's "transitory" inflation is anything but and it appears fear is spreading across the markets of that realization.

The rates market is pricing in hikes earlier and earlier (and Fed policy error)...

Source: Bloomberg

And the 'inflation hedge' markets are soaring with gold nearing $1800...

Source: Bloomberg

Breaking several key technical levels...

Source: Bloomberg

And Bitcoin also soaring...

Source: Bloomberg

And at the same time, the dollar is fading...

Source: Bloomberg

Remember, nothing lasts forever.