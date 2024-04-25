Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims Continue To Ignore Reality

In the real world labor market, 2024 has been a shitshow of layoffs...

1. Everybuddy: 100% of workforce

2. Wisense: 100% of workforce

3. CodeSee: 100% of workforce

4. Twig: 100% of workforce

5. Twitch: 35% of workforce

6. Roomba: 31% of workforce

7. Bumble: 30% of workforce

8. Farfetch: 25% of workforce

9. Away: 25% of workforce

10. Hasbro: 20% of workforce

11. LA Times: 20% of workforce

12. Wint Wealth: 20% of workforce

13. Finder: 17% of workforce

14. Spotify: 17% of workforce

15. Buzzfeed: 16% of workforce

16. Levi's: 15% of workforce

17. Xerox: 15% of workforce

18. Qualtrics: 14% of workforce

19. Wayfair: 13% of workforce

20. Duolingo: 10% of workforce

21. Rivian: 10% of workforce

22. Washington Post: 10% of workforce

23. Snap: 10% of workforce

24. eBay: 9% of workforce

25. Sony Interactive: 8% of workforce

26. Expedia: 8% of workforce

27. Business Insider: 8% of workforce

28. Instacart: 7% of workforce

29. Paypal: 7% of workforce

30. Okta: 7% of workforce

31. Charles Schwab: 6% of workforce

32. Docusign: 6% of workforce

33. Riskified: 6% of workforce

34. EA: 5% of workforce

35. Motional: 5% of workforce

36. Mozilla: 5% of workforce

37. Vacasa: 5% of workforce

38. CISCO: 5% of workforce

39. UPS: 2% of workforce

40. Nike: 2% of workforce

41. Blackrock: 3% of workforce

42. Paramount: 3% of workforce

43. Citigroup: 20,000 employees

44. ThyssenKrupp: 5,000 employees

45. Best Buy: 3,500 employees

46. Barry Callebaut: 2,500 employees

47. Outback Steakhouse: 1,000

48. Northrop Grumman: 1,000 employees

49. Pixar: 1,300 employees

50. Perrigo: 500 employees

51. Tesla: 10% of workforce

But, according to the government-supplied data...

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time last week dropped to just 207k (SA), below the 215k expectation, and back near YTD lows.

Source: Bloomberg

Continuing Claims also improved (though still a little elevated) falling back below 1.8mm (1.781mm to be exact) - near the lowest of the year...

Source: Bloomberg

But, here's the thing... WARNs are soaring... and Challenger-Grey just announced that March saw the most job cuts (90,309) since January 2023...but government-supplied data on initial jobless claims continues to smoothly tick along near record lows...

Source: Bloomberg

Ah, Bidenomics!!

If Trump wins in November, will all this data suddenly be 'allowed' to reflect reality?