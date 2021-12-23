Initial Jobless Claims Hover At Pre-COVID-Lockdown Levels

With seasonal adjustments having major effects on the headline data, the reported number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time was 205k (exactly as expected and exactly the same the prior week's revised number)...

Source: Bloomberg

California and Michigan saw the biggest increases in jobless claims while Missouri and Pennsylvania saw claims tumble...

The total number of Americans on some form of government dole fell back near 2.1 million...

...flat at pre-COVID levels...

Source: Bloomberg

Time for the emergency stimulus to end.