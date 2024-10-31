Initial Jobless Claims Plunge To 6-Month-Lows

With the impacts of the hurricanes wearing off, initial jobless claims plunged last week to 216k (from 228k) - the lowest since April...

Source: Bloomberg

North Carolina has retraced all of its job losses from Helene and Florida is starting to recover from the claims spike after Milton...

Source: Bloomberg

Continuing Claims also fell, from 1.888mm Americans to 1.862mm Americans (but remains near its highest since Dec 2022...

Source: Bloomberg

So jobless claims at their lowest in six months - not exactly the kind of data that The Fed doves want to see to justify another rate-cut (we guess it all depends on who wins next week whether we get a cut or not?)