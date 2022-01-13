Initial Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Spike To Start The Year
The number of actual Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time spiked to 419k in the first week of 2022. That is the highest since May 2021.
Seasonally-adjusted, initial claims also rose notably to 230k (against 200k expected)
Source: Bloomberg
And while continuing claims on a seasonally-adjusted basis dropped to 1.559mm - pre-COVID-lockdown levels - on a non-seasonally-adjusted basis, continuing claims jumped to 2.056mm, the highest since mid-October.
Source: Bloomberg
And overall, the number of Americans filing for some form of unemployment benefit rose from 1.722mm to 1.948mm (unadjusted)...
Source: Bloomberg
Is this the Omicron effect?