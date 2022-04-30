Inspired By Tyler Durden, "Fight Club Thailand" Has No Rules 

Most films made over the last two decades have been long forgotten except for the movie "Fight Club." The constant theme of this movie is the globalist system has transformed men into cowards. Here's Tyler Durden (one of the movie characters):

"We're consumers. We are by-products of a lifestyle obsession. Murder, crime, poverty, these things don't concern me. What concerns me are celebrity magazines, television with 500 channels, some guy's name on my underwear. Rogaine, Viagra, Olestra.”

Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) is a fictional character imagined by a depressed white-collar man (Edward Norton) who has insomnia. Durden persuades the narrator (Norton) to punch him to be jolted into the present so he can feel a swell in his masculinity. And so they begin to beat each other, which is the origin of the fight club.

Soon after, Norton becomes confident and aggressive and doesn't miss his possessions. Other men become attracted to Norton's alpha perception and gather in secret locations to fight each other, seeking to tap their untapped masculine energy that has been depressed by modern society.

Two decades later, halfway around the world, young men seeking to reclaim their masculinity are fighting in an underground club in Bangkok, Thailand, according to AFP.

Inspired by the movie, "Fight Club Thailand" allows shirtless men to brawl against each other in one round increment lasting three minutes per round, where anything goes.

"Here, you don't have to know how to fight. You just need to have heart and that's it," club co-founder Chana Worasart told AFP.

Worasart said he started the club in 2016, inspired mainly by Tyler Durden.

"I think the popularity is due to a variety of occupations and fighting styles that are different from the styles in the (professional) ring," he said.

The fighters are everyday people from Bangkok and surrounding areas who want to unleash their inner masculinity in a fighting ring surrounded by old rusted shipping containers with a homemade backcloth banner on one that reads in bold white capitalized words: FightClub.