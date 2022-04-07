"Island-Wide Blackout" Strikes Puerto Rico After Major Power Station Erupts In Flames 

Puerto Rico's power grid was hit by a devastating fire at one of the largest power plants on the island that triggered widespread blackouts, according to Bloomberg.

On Wednesday night, the outage began when a fire broke out at the Costa Sur power plant in the island's southwest region, Puerto Rican utility company LUMA Energy said.

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) tweeted a video of one of the power plant's generator circuit breakers erupting in flames, shooting fireballs into the night sky.

Avería en breaker de salida de Unidad #5 de Costa Sur al 230kv ocasionó la salida de las unidades 5 y 6 de la Central. El sistema de protección del sistema eléctrico sacó de servicio el resto de las unidades que estaban generando. pic.twitter.com/ZFAR6GocY2 — Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica (@AEEONLINE) April 7, 2022

Avería de Luma en la línea 230 mil en el patio de interruptores en Costa Sur deja a PR en un apagón general pic.twitter.com/ezBAosVIjo — Angel Figueroa Jaramillo (@jaramilloutier) April 7, 2022

Unidades de @Bomberos_de_PR de Ponce 256, DOE Ponce y Guayanilla trabajan en las labores de extinción de incendio en Central Cosa Sur de @AEEONLINE @lumaenergypr pic.twitter.com/u7eBg2nvrR — Negociado del Cuerpo de Bomberos (@Bomberos_de_PR) April 7, 2022

Comandante de Área de Ponce, Juan Cordero, notificó a esta hora que los @Bomberos_de_PR extinguieron el incendio que afectó dos subestaciones en la Central Costa Sur en Guayanilla. Trabajan en labores de enfriamiento. pic.twitter.com/e40uqpXsXA — Negociado del Cuerpo de Bomberos (@Bomberos_de_PR) April 7, 2022

"The power grid has suffered a massive island-wide blackout, potentially caused by a circuit breaker failure at the Costa Sur generation plant," LUMA officials said Wednesday night. The fire was extinguished hours later.

ACTUALIZACIÓN | El Ing. Josué A. Colón Ortiz; el Ing. Ángel Pérez, Administrador de Operaciones; y el Ing. Miguel Beauchamp, Jefe de Costa Sur, junto a personal de LUMA, realizaron esta madrugada una inspección del área afectada en el patio de Interruptores de 230kv en Costa Sur. pic.twitter.com/RAsEZbfyCS — Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica (@AEEONLINE) April 7, 2022

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi urged Puerto Ricans "to remain calm." According to PowerOutage, as many as 438k out of 1.468 million customers tracked are without power as of 0900 ET.

In recent months, the outage was one of the biggest for the island's deteriorating electrical grid, which has seen frequent rolling blackouts grow worse by the year.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico exited bankruptcy last month, but PREPA remains buried in insurmountable debt, totaling around $9bln.