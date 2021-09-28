"It's A F**king Kid": Johnson & Johnson Official Says Children Shouldn't Get Vax Due To 'Unknown Repercussions'

Project Veritas is out with the third installment of their series on vaccine insiders - this time covertly recording two Johnson & Johnson officials saying that children don't shouldn't take the Covid-19 jab.

Schadt also implied that the huge push to vaccinate children is about money, not public safety.

He also commented on the pressure campaign to restrict social privileges for the unvaccinated.

Watch:

More via Project Veritas:

Justin Durrant, Johnson & Johnson Scientist: “Inconvenience [the unvaccinated] to the point where it’s like, ‘I might as well just f*cking do it [and take the COVID vaccine],’ you know what I’m saying? Like ‘I can’t go out of state,’ I can’t – ‘my grandma’s in Canada and I can’t visit her,’ you know what I’m saying? You can’t go to France unless you’re vaccinated -- you know you’ve just got to keep doing things like that where you’re almost like a second-grade citizen if you’re not vaccinated, but I know that’s awful.” Veritas Journalist: “You’re almost what?” Durrant: “Like a second-grade citizen, like you can’t do anything that a normal citizen can do.” Veritas Journalist: “A second graded citizen?” Durrant: “Yeah like top grade, like the ones that get it, and the ones that just like -- then you can’t do sh*t.” … Veritas Journalist: “So then how do we punish [the unvaccinated]?” Durrant: “I mean if you can’t work, I feel like that’s punishment enough.” Veritas Journalist: “People what?” Durrant: “Only way people really act and comply is if it affects their pockets, like if you’re working for a big company and you’re going to lose your job, best believe you’ll be the first one in line [to take the COVID vaccine].” Veritas Journalist: “Right, so if you’re working for a big company and you’re about to lose your job, you’ll be the first one in line?” Durrant: “Yeah.” Veritas Journalist: “That’s so true. That’s smart, that’s what we need to do.” Durrant: “That’s what we’re doing.”

Durrant said he does not recommend taking his own company’s vaccine. He asked the Veritas journalist to keep that information private.

“Don’t get the Johnson & Johnson [COVID vaccine], I didn’t tell you though,” he said.

Both Durrant and Brandon Schadt, J&J’s Regional Business Lead, said that applying the COVID vaccine on children would not move the needle in the battle against the pandemic.

“It wouldn’t make that much of a difference” if children are unvaccinated for COVID, Durrant said.

Schadt compared J&J’s COVID vaccine efficacy to the other pharmaceutical companies.

