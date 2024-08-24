"It's Socialism!": Peter Schiff Destroys Kamala Harris' Economic Policy Agenda

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

In a recent hourlong audio interview with Fringe Finance, renowned economist Peter Schiff shared his perspective on the state of the global economy, the ongoing gold rally, and the policies of central banks. Schiff, known for his unflinching critiques of government policies and his bullish stance on gold, offered a comprehensive analysis that touched on a range of economic issues, from the performance of gold to the potential for a looming economic crisis.

In our full hour-long discussion, available via audio we talked about:

the significance of gold surpassing $2,500, the building of a higher base, and the expectation that gold's price will accelerate.

the observation that Wall Street is not yet paying attention to the gold rally, with more focus on Bitcoin

gold mining stocks are hitting new 52-week highs, but they are still far from their 2011 peaks.

gold's price trajectory from 2001, starting at $270 and rising to $1,900 in a decade.

the dollar's recent weakness, particularly against the Swiss franc, and its implications for gold prices.

criticism of the Fed's decision to stop raising interest rates and the potential mistakes associated with future rate cuts.

the inefficiency and potential damage of price controls, specifically regarding Kamala Harris's proposed policies.

the potential effects of taxing unrealized capital gains, including constitutional concerns and the likelihood of increased capital flight from the U.S.

whether government can ever be efficient, with the argument that efficiency is inherently a feature of the private sector, not government.

Japan's economic situation and the potential implications for global markets if similar issues arise elsewhere.

how markets reacted to the Bank of Japan's statements on interest rates and the anticipation of U.S. rate cuts.

concerns about rising inflation, especially in the context of potential rate cuts by the Fed and global economic instability.

warnings about the possible economic collapse if central banks continue on their current paths without addressing the underlying issues.

how long-term inflation could escalate, especially with the current fiscal and monetary policies.

advocacy for investing in gold and gold mining stocks as a hedge against expected economic turmoil and inflation.

The Gold Rally and Market Complacency

One of the primary topics Schiff addressed was the recent performance of gold, which he noted has surpassed the $2,500 mark. Schiff emphasized the significance of this milestone, pointing out that gold has been steadily climbing, with recent prices closing above $2,500 for several consecutive days. According to Schiff, this could be the beginning of a more significant move in gold prices, which he expects to accelerate further.

He expressed surprise that despite this rally, the broader investment community remains largely indifferent. "More people are focused on Bitcoin than gold at this point," Schiff remarked, highlighting the lack of attention gold is receiving in the investment media. He attributed this to a general disbelief in the sustainability of gold's rally, suggesting that many investors are still haunted by the metal's decade-long stagnation. Schiff argued that this complacency is unfounded and that the fundamentals driving gold higher are stronger than ever.

Central Bank Policies and Their Implications

Schiff was particularly critical of the Federal Reserve's recent monetary policies, including the anticipated rate cuts. He argued that the Fed's decision to halt rate hikes was a mistake, motivated not by a victory over inflation but by the need to prevent further damage to the economy and financial markets. "They had to surrender the battle against inflation because they had to prevent the additional collateral damage of continuing to fight," Schiff asserted.

He also pointed to the recent weakness of the U.S. dollar, particularly against currencies like the Swiss franc, as a sign that the market is losing confidence in the dollar's value. Schiff suggested that this could signal a broader devaluation of the dollar, which would only serve to strengthen gold further. He predicted that as the dollar continues to weaken, gold will continue to rise, eventually catching the attention of Wall Street.

The Disconnect Between Gold Prices and Mining Stocks

Schiff also delved into the perplexing disconnect between gold prices and the performance of gold mining stocks. He recalled a period earlier in the year when major mining stocks like Newmont and Barrick Gold were downgraded, despite gold prices nearing all-time highs. Schiff saw this as a clear buying opportunity, and his instincts proved correct as these stocks have since surged.

"The reason for the downgrade was... we just don't see much upside potential in gold," Schiff recounted, expressing disbelief at the analysts' lack of foresight. He criticized the investment community for being overly focused on short-term movements and failing to recognize the long-term potential of gold. Schiff also noted that foreign central banks have been quietly accumulating gold, suggesting that these institutions have a better understanding of gold's value compared to retail investors.

Inflation, Recession, and the Looming Crisis

Schiff's critique of current economic policies extended beyond the gold market to broader concerns about inflation and the potential for an economic crisis. He argued that the Federal Reserve's rate cuts, coupled with the existing high levels of inflation, could lead to a situation where real interest rates turn negative, further driving money into gold.

Moreover, Schiff warned that the U.S. economy is heading toward a severe recession, exacerbated by the Fed's inability to combat inflation effectively. He predicted that the next rate cut would trigger a reacceleration of inflation, which in turn would weaken an already fragile economy. "People are excited that, oh, we got a 2.9 CPI last month... we've been building a base around 3%, 3.1%, 3.2%... that's basically where inflation has bottomed out, 50% above the Fed's 2% target," Schiff noted.

He also touched on the potential consequences of prolonged high inflation, suggesting that it could lead to a collapse in asset prices, particularly in the bond market. Schiff warned that if long-term interest rates begin to rise while the Fed is cutting short-term rates, it could create a scenario where inflation spirals out of control, leading to a significant economic downturn.

The Threat of Price Controls and Government Intervention

In a broader critique of government intervention, Schiff discussed the dangers of price controls, particularly in the context of inflation. He singled out Vice President Kamala Harris's proposals for price controls and higher capital gains taxes as misguided attempts to combat inflation. "Price controls are a socialist concept," Schiff stated bluntly, arguing that they would only lead to shortages and further economic inefficiency.

He drew parallels between these proposed policies and historical examples of government overreach, warning that such measures would only exacerbate the problems they are meant to solve. Schiff emphasized that the solution to rising prices and economic stagnation is less government intervention, not more. He argued that free market forces, rather than government mandates, are the best way to achieve long-term economic stability and prosperity.

Schiff's comments offer a sobering assessment of the current state of the global economy and the potential risks on the horizon. His unwavering belief in gold as a hedge against inflation and economic instability reflects his broader critique of government policies and central bank interventions. As Schiff sees it, the current economic environment is ripe for a significant shift in market dynamics, with gold poised to play a central role in the years ahead. For investors and policymakers alike, Schiff's warnings serve as a reminder of the importance of sound economic principles and the dangers of ignoring them.

You can listen to the full audio interview here.

