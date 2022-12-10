"It's Time": Miami Mayor Asks Musk To Move Twitter HQ To Miami

Miami mayor Francis Suarez tweeted at Elon Musk Tuesday night about moving Twitter's headquarters from San Francisco to South Florida.

"Elon Musk, it's time to move Twitter headquarters to Miami. It's not about politics, it's about the soul of our country," Suarez quote tweeted Musk's complaint about San Francisco building inspectors launching an investigation into reports that conference-room sleeping quarters were built.

.@elonmusk it's TIME to move @twitter headquarters to Miami. It's not about politics, it's about the soul of our country. https://t.co/oRHgmL7jJx — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) December 7, 2022

Suarez then replied to his quote tweet:

It’s what our entire #howcanihelp movement has been about. Creating a city that welcomes the American spirit of hard work, doers and dreamers. It’s on brand for the new iteration of @Twitter. — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) December 7, 2022

Suarez's comments garnered positive remarks from some residents who said there was enough space for a new Twitter headquarters.

One Twitter user said: "We have all the office space you need, Elon Musk."

We have all the office space you need @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/ObA5OP5PL8 — Ryan RC Rea (@volvoshine) December 7, 2022

Musk seemed a bit frustrated with San Francisco officials while following through with his "extremely hardcore" vision for Twitter 2.0. If the world's richest man were pressured enough, it wouldn't shock us if he moved Twitter out of the progressive city to Austin or Miami.

After all, a big part of Suarez's vision for Miami is drawing tech and crypto money. Crypto is in a winter phase, and the FTX collapse has worsened. Still, the business environment is so friendly that large financial institutions, such as billionaire Ken Griffin's Citadel Securities, are moving to South Florida.

Remember last year when Musk moved the headquarters of Tesla from Silicon Valley to Austin? That could quickly happen to Twitter. And really, it should.