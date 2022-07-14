Ivana Trump, Mother Of Don Jr, Eric And Ivanka, Dies At 73

Ivana Trump, a socialite and former Trump organization executive, died on Thursday at the age of 73 after 911 received a call about a person in cardiac arrest, according to ABC7.

After fleeing Czechoslovakia where she was born in 1949, Ivana became Donald Trump's 1st wife, and mother to Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. Trump was her second husband, who she met in New York City while working as a model. The two were married in 1977 and divorced in 1992.

"Our mother was an incredible woman—a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," the family said in a statement.

"Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country."

She is survived by her three children and 10 grandchildren.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana," wrote Donald Trump.