"Jetpack Man Is Back": FAA Investigates New Mysterious Sighting Near LA Airport 

The mysterious "Jetpack Man" was reportedly spotted by a commercial airline pilot in the skies over Los Angeles last Thursday.

"We heard that the jetpack man is back," an air traffic controller at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) said in audio obtained by FOX 11.

FAA confirmed that an "airline pilot reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jetpack 15 miles east of Los Angeles International Airport" on Thursday afternoon.

"The FAA has worked closely with the FBI to investigate every reported jetpack sighting," the agency said, indicating "so far no sightings have not been verified."

This is not the first time sightings of what appears to be a person operating a jetpack have been spotted by commercial pilots landing or taking off from LAX. We've documented several sightings over the last two years:

There's even speculation jetpack man could just be an inflatable balloon resembling Jack Skellington from Tim Burton's movie Nightmare Before Christmas.