Jim Cramer Demands Biden Impose Military-Enforced Vaccine Mandate For All Americans

CNBC's Jim Cramer has drawn quite a bit of attention to himself by demanding in a rant on his show "Mad Money" that President Biden impose a vaccine mandate, something that leaders in Europe are already discussing.

Cramer's plea comes just days after the administration revealed it would extend the deadline for federal workers to get the jab as to prevent the federal bureaucracy from grinding to a screeching halt.

While Cramer devoted much of the show to discussing the financial impact of omicron and how investors might benefit, he closed with what Mediate described as an "impassioned rant".

His proposal: "The federal government needs to require vaccines, including booster shots, for everyone in America by, say, January 1st".

Cramer continued: "it’s time to admit that our government has lost the ability, or the will, to make our people do the right thing. Nobody wants to be the bad guy, so we’ve allowed a pastiche of uncoordinated health organizations to dictate an on-again-off-again series of measures that mostly just leave us baffled and confused."

He closed by slamming "anti-vaxxers" and the Biden Administration, while comparing COVID to polio and insisting that the military be brought in to "enforce" the new mandate.

We haven’t centralized the issue to the point where the White House actually seems to take responsibility. We’d see. First was the CDC, then the FDA, the National Institutes of Health, mostly coordinating policy through talk shows. Then we left vaccination policy to individual companies. Now it’s toothless OSHA going back and forth on what’s allowed in factories, but nobody with any power saying the frontline workers need to be vaccinated. It’s just plain wrong, and most of us are sick of it. Even as a vocal, anti-vax minority is always grabbing the mic, this charade must end. The government must require vaccinations. Not of this group or that group, not company by company, in a cruise ship by cruise ship, or airline by airline or governor by governor. The buck stops at the White House.

He also slammed Biden's OSHA mandate as "toothless", pointing to the fact that thousands of federal workers are still employed right now as evidence to back up his claim.

CNBC host Jim Cramer goes on psychotic rant calling for universal vaccine mandate, enforced by the military pic.twitter.com/dqL1TG96Z7 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 30, 2021

For regular CNBC viewers, Cramer's position shouldn't come as a surprise. The host has long bemoaned the impact of COVID on his other business, a Mexican restaurant and bar he owns in Brooklyn.