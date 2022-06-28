Joe Biden Covered Hunter's Russia-Linked Hooker Tab; Leaked Audio Proves Joe Spoke Of Dealings

President Joe Biden inadvertently paid son Hunter's tab to a Russia-linked escort ring, the Washington Examiner reports, citing records from the first son's infamous laptop.

After Hunter spent more than $30,000 on prostitutes between November 2018 and March 2019 - including several who use ".ru" email addresses linked to Russia, and an "exclusive model agency," UberGFE, Joe wired $5,000 while Hunter was "actively engaged" with an escort.

Hunter Biden disclosed in text messages with a woman named Eva, the go-between who served as his primary point of contact for UberGFE, that his accounts were temporarily frozen at one point because his attempted payments to her "girls" with Russian email accounts were too much of a "red flag" for his bank. Eva refers to him as Robert in the messages, which is his birth name. -Washington Examiner

Hunter also convinced Joe to send $20,000 more, claiming it was to pay for drug rehab in New York, but which never actually happened.

The Examiner notes that there's no suggestion that Joe knew what Hunter was spending the money on.

"What's wrong with you," Hunter asked the Examiner just after the above story was published.

According to a 2020 GOP Senate report, "Hunter Biden paid nonresident women who were nationals of Russia or other Eastern European countries," and that certain transactions were linked to what "appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring."

The report says that Hunter "sent thousands of dollars" to individuals who were either involved in "transactions consistent with possible human trafficking" or "potential association with prostitution."

Some of Hunter's hookers "subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine."

In one instance, a prostitute named Eva told Hunter that he owed a total of $9,500 for 16 hours of 'work' - telling him to wire the funds directly to a bank account linked to a woman with a Russian email address. Less than 90 minutes later, "Joseph R. Biden Jr." sent him $5,000 through Cash App, after which Joe Biden's former assistant texted Hunter to say that the amount was the maximum amount allowed because the "weekly limit is $7,500."

Many of the previously unreported records cited in this story, including Hunter Biden's communications with his father, were located in a password-protected iPhone XS backup found on a copy of his abandoned laptop. The iPhone was saved to Hunter Biden’s computer on Feb. 6, 2019. Konstantinos "Gus" Dimitrelos, a cyber forensics expert commissioned by the Washington Examiner, located the password to the iPhone backup during his examination of the hard drive. In one instance, Joe Biden wired his son $5,000 less than three hours before he filmed a dispute with an escort over a $10,000 payment at a cottage in Boston, Massachusetts. -Washington Examiner

According to Hunter's search history, he was looking for "dc Russian escorts," and visited the UberGFE website to browse for hookers.

Screenshot

Hunter is currently under federal investigation for possible tax fraud linked to his overseas business dealings.

Speaking of which, the Daily Mail has leaked December 2018 audio of Joe Biden telling Hunter he wanted to talk to him after the New York Times dropped a story on Hunter's dealings with Chinese oil company CEFC.

The president has repeatedly denied personally and through his press secretary that he ever talked about Hunter's foreign business with his Hunter – despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Now, in a voicemail left on Hunter's iPhone, the evidence has come from POTUS' own mouth. Joe called Hunter on December 12, 2018 saying that he wanted to talk to him after reading a New York Times story about Hunter's dealings with the Chinese oil giant CEFC. -Daily Mail

Files on Hunter's laptop reveal that he leveraged his family name to strike a deal with CEFC for millions of dollars.

According to the Times story, CEFC chairman Ye Jianming was arrested in China, while his #2 Patrick Ho had been convicted in the US for bribing African officials in order to help Iran evade oil sanctions.

Ye met with Hunter in 2017 in a Miami hotel to discuss "a partnership to invest in American infrastructure and energy deals."

According to the leaked Audio, Joe says in a voicemail to Hunter; "Hey pal, it's Dad. It's 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you," adding "I thought the article released online, it's going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you're clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you."

And of course, none of this is apparently newsworthy according to the same networks that provided 24-7 coverage of the Trump children's nothingburger "gotchas."