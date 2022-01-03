Joe Rogan Joins GETTR In Anticipation Of Censorship On Twitter "Getting Even Dumber"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Podcast king Joe Rogan announced Sunday that he has joined social media platform GETTR, following Twitter and YouTube banning people who have shared his latest content.

“Just in case shit over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well. Rejoice!” Rogan posted on GETTR, where he has already racked up over 8 MILLION followers.

The platform, which has vowed to allow all opinions to remained uncensored, allows new users to import in their old tweets, in an effort to entice people away from Twitter.

Rogan recently interviewed Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccines, who was recently banned from Twitter for speaking out in opposition of mass inoculations against COVID using the technology.

During the interview, Malone outlined how he believes the world has slipped into a ‘Mass Formation Psychosis’ in accepting the vaccines and far reaching restrictions as a solution.

During the interview, Rogan noted “They removed you for not going along with whatever the tech narrative is, because tech clearly has a censorship agenda when it comes to COVID in terms of treatment, in terms of the— whether or not you’re promoting what they would call vaccine hesitancy, they can ban you for that, they can ban you for in their eyes, what they think is a justifiable offense.”

Malone responded “I try really hard to give people the information and help them to think, not to tell them what to think. Okay? But the point is if I’m not — if it’s not okay for me to be part of the conversation, even though I’m pointing out scientific facts that may be inconvenient, then who is who can be allowed?”

YouTube versions of the interview are being pulled down, along with Rogan’s interview with cardiologist Dr Peter McCullough, while Google has also been charged with altering search results for Malone and the term ‘Mass Formation Psychosis’.

Big Tech has censored doctors & scientists who questioned the Official Narrative™ since the start.



This isn't about science, this isn't about stopping "misinformation," this is about controlling people by strangling the flow of information.



Sadly, it's been very effective. https://t.co/AMpHHigkhm — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) January 2, 2022

YouTube has now removed the Joe Rogan interviews of Dr Robert Malone and Dr Peter McCullough. The United States Government can’t violate our rights, but a private organization can???? — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) January 2, 2022

Joe Rogan has a bigger audience than CNN and MSNBC combined, and Big Tech is terrified. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) January 2, 2022

Dr Malone broke the algorithm and now Google is struggling to manually edit the results when you search for mass formation psychosis. Try it. Never seen this before. pic.twitter.com/kBKBGjM8bB — Mass Formation Poso (@JackPosobiec) January 1, 2022

Twitter also permanently banned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Sunday for questioning the narrative. The final straw appears to have been Greene asking extreme leftist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez if she has apologized to Governor Ron DeSantis yet for criticising his absence from public, which turned out to be because he was looking after his wife who has cancer.

#BREAKING

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account has been suspended.



This was her last tweet. pic.twitter.com/mthGbkkbXv — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 2, 2022

Having unelected tech oligarchs ban duly elected members of Congress - or even the sitting President - from using their massive platforms is dystopian. Remember how many world leaders warned that FB & Twitter's banning of Trump was a threat to democracy.https://t.co/zIT7l04hMW https://t.co/2BPFrgeZXv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 2, 2022

* * *

