"Joints For Jabs": Washington State Bribes Residents To Get Covid Vaccine With Marijuana

Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021 - 11:05 PM

The great state of Washington has given permission to licensed retailers to hand out free marijuana to residents who get vaccination at in-store clinics.

While we have documented numerous other states offering up lottery-style cash prizes for residents getting vaccinated, Washington has been the first to try and entice people by using a drug that still isn't legal on a federal level. 

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board is calling the program "Joints for Jabs", according to a Newsweek report. The WA Liquor and Cannabis board Tweeted out the news Monday night. 

"In an effort to support COVID-19 vaccinations, the Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) today announced that it would provide a temporary allowance to state licensed cannabis retailers to provide one joint to adult consumers who receive a vaccination at an in-store vaccination clinic," the press release reads

It continues: "Participating cannabis retailers may only provide a pre-roll joint, and no other product may be provided as part of this allowance."

Other rules include:

  • Any cannabis joint provided to a customer must be associated with an active vaccine clinic event at the retail location.
  • Only one complimentary joint may be provided to a customer who receives a first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose at the event.
  • Receipt of the complimentary joint must occur during the same visit as receiving the vaccination, and may not be delayed, postponed, or otherwise acquired at a later date or time.
  • Retailers may only provide the complementary joint to persons 21 years of age and older.
  • Any vaccine clinic held inside a licensed retail location must comply with all age restriction requirements for the cannabis retailer.
  • The cannabis joint must be provided by a retailer, and not a producer or processor.

And if you're a drinker, and not a smoker, it doesn't look like Washington's LCB discriminates. The board also recently "provided an allowance for a beer, wine or cocktail to be provided at no cost for those vaccinated by June 30."

