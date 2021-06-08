"Joints For Jabs": Washington State Bribes Residents To Get Covid Vaccine With Marijuana

The great state of Washington has given permission to licensed retailers to hand out free marijuana to residents who get vaccination at in-store clinics.

While we have documented numerous other states offering up lottery-style cash prizes for residents getting vaccinated, Washington has been the first to try and entice people by using a drug that still isn't legal on a federal level.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board is calling the program "Joints for Jabs", according to a Newsweek report. The WA Liquor and Cannabis board Tweeted out the news Monday night.

Media Release: LCB Allows "Joints for Jabs" Promotions to Support Vaccinations https://t.co/v9bvcnuIJw — WA Liquor & Cannabis Board (@WSLCB) June 7, 2021

"In an effort to support COVID-19 vaccinations, the Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) today announced that it would provide a temporary allowance to state licensed cannabis retailers to provide one joint to adult consumers who receive a vaccination at an in-store vaccination clinic," the press release reads.

It continues: "Participating cannabis retailers may only provide a pre-roll joint, and no other product may be provided as part of this allowance."

Other rules include:

Any cannabis joint provided to a customer must be associated with an active vaccine clinic event at the retail location.

Only one complimentary joint may be provided to a customer who receives a first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose at the event.

complimentary joint may be provided to a customer who receives a first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose Receipt of the complimentary joint must occur during the same visit as receiving the vaccination, and may not be delayed, postponed, or otherwise acquired at a later date or time.

Retailers may only provide the complementary joint to persons 21 years of age and older.

Any vaccine clinic held inside a licensed retail location must comply with all age restriction requirements for the cannabis retailer.

The cannabis joint must be provided by a retailer, and not a producer or processor.

And if you're a drinker, and not a smoker, it doesn't look like Washington's LCB discriminates. The board also recently "provided an allowance for a beer, wine or cocktail to be provided at no cost for those vaccinated by June 30."