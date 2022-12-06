Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty In Tax Fraud Trial

A Manhattan jury has found the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud, after the corporation and the Trump Payroll Corp. were charged with criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Trump himself was not charged in the case.

The former President's real estate company was accused of scheming to defraud tax authorities by paying the personal expenses of executives without reporting the income, and paying bonuses to executives as if they were independent contractors.

The Trump Organization pleaded not guilty, and said that its former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, single-handedly carried out the scheme to benefit himself.

The financial penalty is expected to be around $1.6 million.

Before deliberations began on Monday, Justice Juan Merchan instructed them that companies are only responsible for criminal actions taken by executives as long as the acts did not solely benefit said execs.

Bloomberg, of course, is making this out to be some nail in some coffin.

It is the first time a Trump business has been convicted of criminal conduct and comes as the former president is running for a second term. The momentous verdict also comes as he faces a raft of other legal perils, including criminal probes of his handling of classified documents and of efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. -BBG

During the trial, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg showed that Trump executives often disguised holiday bonuses as consulting fees.

Allen Weisselberg stands behind Donald Trump

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James is pursuing a $250 million civil suit against the Trump Organization, claiming that the former president and three of his children inflated the value of the firm's assets. She is seeking penalties which include a permanent ban on the four currently-operating companies in the state.

As Bennett Gersham, a professor at Pace University's law school noted, the Trump Organization now faces a "host of intangibles."

"The parent company, as a felon, could be barred from having contracts with government agencies, and it could make it more difficult to do business with banks," he said, adding "This is a big deal."

If you say so Bennett.