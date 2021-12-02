"Justice Is Coming": QAnon Shaman Is Appealing The Result Of His Guilty Plea

Appeals don't really see too much of the light of day when you plead guilty to begin with, as the “QAnon Shaman”, Jacob Chansley, did.

Chansley, who etched his mark in history by roaming through the halls of the U.S. Senate chamber bare-chested and cloaked in a coyote-skin headdress with his face painted red, white and blue on January 6th, is hoping to change that.

He was recently sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in the "riot", which mostly included walking around the halls of the U.S. Senate Chamber with an American flag.

This week he filed a notice of appeal on Tuesday “from the judgment and sentence” of the court, according to Bloomberg.

He also has a new lawyer, John Pierce, who filed the appeal on his behalf in federal court in Washington. Pierce replaced Chansley's former lawyer, Albert Watkins, this Monday. He is appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Chansley has so far filed a two page notice that is going to be "followed by a memo laying out his arguments".

We're guessing the appeal is slightly more complex than the note Chansley left (while "rioting") on then-VP Mike Pence's dais in the U.S. Senate Chambers on January 6.

That note simply read: “It’s only a matter of time. Justice is coming!”

We will continue to follow the details of his appeal as more information hits the docket.