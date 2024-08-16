Kamalanomics Blowback Begins As Food Prices Hit Record Highs

"KamalaCosts" and "Kamalanomics" are trending on X on Friday afternoon as Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled her strategy to address the crushing economic environment faced by the working poor and middle class during her tenure as vice president in the Biden administration.

Recall that VP Harris was the biggest 'Bidenomics' cheerleader.

Kamala Harris 367 days ago: "That is called Bidenomics! Ha ha ha! That is called Bidenomics and we are very proud of Bidenomics!" pic.twitter.com/gOxPZvxTCk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 5, 2024

It makes very little sense why VP Harris has recently admitted at campaign rallies there's an ongoing inflation storm and affordability crisis, yet it appears she is throwing President Biden under the bus. However, she is second in command and trying to deflect accountability for nation-killing, out-of-control government spending that stoked the inflation storm.

Shortest political ad I've ever seen 🤣 pic.twitter.com/l8T2pHU4Cz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 16, 2024

Americans are beyond frustrated with inflation that the Biden-Harris administration has fueled over the past 3.5 years while VP Kamala Harris travels across the country, avoiding 'unscripted' press conferences and trying to convince voters at highly scripted campaign rallies that she's not responsible.

After stealing former President Trump's proposed 'no tax on tips' plan, the geniuses behind VP Harris' campaign thought it would be brilliant to introduce communist-style government price controls on grocery stores and food companies as their first major economic policy. The move was a complete disaster, and even the leftists at the Washington Post pointed out that it was a poor policy choice...

"If your opponent claims you're a "communist," maybe don't start with an economic agenda that can (accurately) be labeled as federal price controls."

Investment analyst Lyn Alden pointed out on X that grocery stores like Kroger have "razor-thin profit margins." So the whole 'corporate price gouging' narrative by Harris' team is just 'malarkey.'

Grocery stores have razor-thin profit margins and people are talking about them price gouging. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rHpVSB1sWX — Lyn Alden (@LynAldenContact) August 16, 2024

Producers of food products have similar margins in the low double-digit range.

Producers of food products typically have margins in the single-digit to low-double-digit range, which is normal for a business, and similar to what they were a decade ago. pic.twitter.com/whKkgscOUo — Lyn Alden (@LynAldenContact) August 16, 2024

House Republicans reminded folks on X today about the sour subject of Biden-Harris' food price inflation crisis:

🚨🚨Since Kamala Harris took office:



📈Eggs are UP 46.8%.

📈Peanut butter is UP 42.8%.

📈Crackers are UP 40.3%.

📈Baby food and formula are UP 30.1%.

📈 Inflation has skyrocketed by OVER 20%,

📈Delivery services are UP 29.7%. #KamalaCosts #Kamalanomics — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) August 16, 2024

Others pointed out that 'Kamalanomics' is just an extension of 'Bidenomics' and focused on the massive food price surges.

When Kamala Harris took office inflation was at 1.4%. Nearly four years later it’s at 20.2%. How has #Kamalanomics impacted you and your family? pic.twitter.com/y6ewG1sz08 — Scott DesJarlais (@DesJarlaisTN04) August 16, 2024

Just saw that Georgians have paid $27,427 more due to inflation since January 2021.



At this rate, the only thing growing faster than my grocery bill is my disappointment. #kamalanomics pic.twitter.com/bBQ4aVDFcL — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) August 15, 2024

#BREAKING 🚨 🔥

President Trump is commenting on #Kamalanomics.

He says this is just beginning, this is disaster.

Do you agree with him? pic.twitter.com/teF2nM55Bz — Frankie™️🦅 (@B7frankH) August 16, 2024

Harris prepares to battle Kamalanomics with Stalinist federal ban on price gouging on food and groceries. This woman is a Communist. pic.twitter.com/lbrgFvUA3K — JJ Murray (@therealJJMurray) August 15, 2024

Americans cannot afford four more years of Kamalanomics. #kamalanomics pic.twitter.com/KMlwM6vdTQ — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) July 24, 2024

Meanwhile, the latest data shows burger prices at the supermarket are at record highs.

If elected, Kamala will work very hard to reverse the record 40% increase in beef prices under the Biden/Kamala admin pic.twitter.com/r0v4V7itWg — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 16, 2024

Urner Barry wholesale data shows egg prices are erupting again.

VP Harris had 3.5 years to save the middle class - yet she focused on wokeism and failed at her 'Border Czar' job.

Food prices have yet to come back down to Earth.

The latest US CPI Food Prices At-Home index is up 21% since Biden-Harris entered office, while wages for the working poor and middle class are only up 19.8%.

Food prices at home rose 6.5% during Trump's term (+1.6% p.a.). During Biden's term, food prices at home were up over 21% (+5.5% p.a.).

"Inflation is experienced at the grocery store, but always manufactured by the government. It's the same story every time. The politicians who create it by printing money, villainize and blame companies that have nothing to do with it — to distract from their reckless spending," Cameron Winklevoss wrote on X.

Inflation is experienced at the grocery store, but always manufactured by the government. It's the same story every time. The politicians who create it by printing money, villainize and blame companies that have nothing to do with it — to distract from their reckless spending. https://t.co/EJkng1004Q — Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) August 16, 2024

The angle the Trump campaign appears to be taking is to hammer VP Harris and Democrats for their mismanaging of the economy that has financially decimated the working poor and middle class.