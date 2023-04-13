Ken Griffin Donates $300 Million To Harvard

Citadel founder Ken Griffin is making a monster, $300 million donation to his alma mater, Harvard University. Griffin first started his hedge fund while at the university in his dormatory, Yahoo wrote this week, and the donation brings his total gifts to the school to over $500 million.

The school's 150-year-old Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS) will be on the receiving end of the donation. The FAS oversees undergraduate and PhD programs, as well as athethics, museums and libraries, the report said. The FAS will be renamed the Harvard Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, the report says.

Harvard President Larry Bacow (pictured depositing the check below) said: "Ken's exceptional generosity and steadfast devotion enable excellence and opportunity at Harvard."

The $300 million number pales in comparison to Griffin's $35 billion net worth. He previously donated $150 million to Harvard in 2014 which was, at the time, the single largest gift to undergraduate financial aid, Yahoo wrote. They reported that his "total philanthropic giving" is now approaching $2 billion.

Harvard's endowment now stands at a stunning $51 billion, as of the end of 2022. Other large gifts it has received include a $500 million gift from Mark Zuckerberg and $400 million from John Paulson.