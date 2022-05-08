Kentucky Derby Day Wagering Hits Record High As Underdog Rich Strike Wins 

More than 147,000 fans at Churchill Downs Racetrack witnessed the second-biggest long shot ever to win the Kentucky Derby as "Rich Strike" pulled off an unbelievable win at the 148th running of the horse race held annually in Louisville, Kentucky.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) reports, "wagering from all sources was the highest all-time on the Kentucky Derby race, the Kentucky Derby Day program, and Kentucky Derby Week races."

Wagering from all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $273.8 million, a 17% increase over 2021 and up 9% from the previous record in 2019 of $250.9 million. Wagering from all-sources on the Kentucky Derby race totaled $179.0 million, up 15% over 2021 and up 8% from the previous record of $165.5 million set in 2019. This year's wagering record includes $8.3 million of handle wagered in Japan. -CDI

Rich Strike, owned by Richard Dawson's RED TR-Racing and bred in Kentucky by Calumet Farm, won by a 3/4 of a length.

Rich Strike wasn't even supposed to race. He only entered the race when Ethereal Road scratched out in the final hour and opened up a spot for the 80-1 odd horse, according to the local newspaper Lexington Herald-Leader. This is the second-biggest upset since a 91-1 longshot called Donerail won the race in 1913. Yesterday's favorite was Epicenter.

In the winner's circle, trainer Eric Reed told NBC Sports: "We're not supposed to be here!"

