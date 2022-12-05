Key Events This Week: ISM, PPI And Fed Blackout

As already dismal market volumes and liquidity shrink further as the World Cup builds to the business end of the tournament, we welcome in what a new week with limited US data (as is always the case after payrolls) and with the Fed now on their blackout period ahead of next week's FOMC. In fact, as DB's Jim Reid asks, "could it actually be quite a quiet week ahead?" Famous last words in a year like this, but next week should be much more interesting than this week given that we also have US CPI and the ECB meeting to go alongside the Fed.

The data we do see in the US starts today with the ISM services index (DB forecast 53.9 vs 54.4 in October) and ends with PPI and the UoM consumer confidence number on Friday with the latest inflation expectations numbers included.

Elsewhere we’ll also get CPI and PPI from China (Friday), industrial production from Germany (Wednesday) and trade data from key economies.

While central bank speak will be sparse, Lagarde speaks today and for this week some attention will shift to Canada and Australia. The former meet on Wednesday and as a reminder, their last meeting's dovish tilt spurred a pivot trade in the US on the back of expectations the Fed would mimic the message. So this meeting may be a driver of sentiment more broadly. The consensus is split on Bloomberg between 25bps and 50bps which makes it interesting. The Reserve Bank of Australia will also decide on policy tomorrow, and consensus expects a 25bp rate hike that takes the cash rate to 3.1%. Wednesday will also likely see the Reserve Bank of India downshift to 25bps after three 50bps hikes. So by midweek we’ll have a better feel for whether these central banks are trying to downshift. The full day-by-day

Courtesy of DB, here is a day-by-day calendar of events

Monday December 5

Data: US November ISM services index, October factory orders, China Caixin Services PMI, UK November official reserves changes, new car registrations, Japan October labor cash earnings, household spending, Italy November services PMI, Eurozone October retail sales, Canada October building permits

Central banks: ECB's Lagarde, Villeroy, Makhlouf and Wunsch speak

Tuesday December 6

Data: US October trade balance, UK construction PMI, Germany November construction PMI, October factory orders, Canada October international merchandise trade

Central banks: RBA decision

Wednesday December 7

Data: US October consumer credit, China trade balance, Japan November bank lending, October trade balance, leading, coincident index, Italy October retail sales, Germany October industrial production, France October trade balance

Central banks: BoC decision, BoJ's Nakamura speaks

Thursday December 8

Data: US initial jobless claims, Japan November M3, M2, Economy Watchers survey, UK November RICS house price balance

Central banks: ECB's Lagarde, de Cos and Villeroy speak

Earnings: Costco, Broadcom

Friday December 9

Data: US December University of Michigan sentiment, November PPI, Q3 household change in net worth, October wholesale trade sales, China November CPI, PPI, Canada Q3 capacity utilization rate

Central banks: BoE's inflation attitudes survey

Finally, courtesy of Goldman, here is a look at just the US, where the key economic data release this week is the ISM services report on Monday. There are no speaking engagements from Fed officials this week, reflecting the FOMC blackout period

Monday, December 5

09:45 AM S&P Global US services PMI, November final (consensus 46.1, last 46.1)

10:00 AM ISM services index, November (GS 54.1, consensus 53.5, last 54.4): We estimate that the ISM services index declined by 0.3pt to 54.1 in November, reflecting convergence towards other business surveys but a sentiment boost from rebounding stock markets (our GSAI also rebounded). Our non-manufacturing survey tracker fell by 0.3pt to 51.0 in November.

10:00 AM Factory orders, October (GS +0.5%, consensus +0.7%, last +0.3%); Durable goods orders, October final (consensus +1.0%, last +1.0%); Durable goods orders ex-transportation, October final (last +0.5%); Core capital goods orders, October final (last +0.7%); Core capital goods shipments, October final (last +1.3%): We estimate that factory orders increased 0.5% in October. Durable goods orders rose 1.0% in the October advance report and core capital goods orders rose 0.7%.

Tuesday, December 6

08:30 AM Trade balance, October (GS -$80.0bn, consensus -$79.1bn, last -$73.3bn): We estimate that the trade deficit widened by $6.7bn to $80.0bn in October.

Wednesday, December 7

08:30 AM Nonfarm productivity, Q3 final (GS +0.8%, consensus +0.4%, last +0.3%); Unit labor costs, Q3 final (GS +2.7%, consensus +3.3%, last +3.5%): We expect a 0.5pp upward revision to nonfarm productivity growth to +0.8% (qoq saar) in the final Q3 reading. We also expect growth in unit labor costs—compensation per hour divided by output per hour—to be revised down by 0.8pp to +2.7%.

Thursday, December 8

08:30 AM Initial jobless claims, week ended December 3 (GS 218k, consensus 230k, last 225k); Continuing jobless claims, week ended November 26 (consensus 1,620k, last 1,608k): We estimate initial jobless claims decreased to 218k in the week ended December 3.

Friday, December 9

08:30 AM PPI final demand, November (GS +0.2%, consensus +0.2%, last +0.2%); PPI ex-food and energy, November (GS +0.3%, consensus +0.2%, last flat); PPI ex-food, energy, and trade, November (GS +0.2%, consensus +0.1%, last +0.2%): We estimate that PPI final demand increased by 0.2% in November. We estimate a 0.3% increase for PPI ex-food and energy and a 0.2% increase for PPI ex-food, energy, and trade.

10:00 AM Wholesale inventories, October final (consensus +0.8%, last +0.8%)

10:00 AM University of Michigan consumer sentiment, December preliminary (GS 57.5, consensus 56.9, last 56.8); University of Michigan 5-10-year inflation expectations, December preliminary (GS 2.9%, consensus 3.0%, last 3.0%): We expect that the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index increased to 57.5 in the preliminary December report. We estimate a one-tenth decline in the long-term inflation expectations to 2.9%, reflecting the impact of lower gasoline prices and a possible drag from better-than-expected news on core inflation.

Source: DB, Goldman, BofA