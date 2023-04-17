Key Events This Week: It's All About Earnings As Macro Calendar Eases

Looking at the key events this week, today will see the US debt ceiling rise up the agenda again since House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is giving a speech at the New York Stock Exchange that’s expected to cover the Republicans’ position on the issue. As a reminder, the US is expected to come up against the debt ceiling again this summer (or even sooner), and the Republicans have said they want concessions like spending cuts in return for passing an increase. Since the Republicans now have a majority in the House of Representatives, at least some of them will need to be on board to pass an increase. The situation has several echoes to the last major fight over the debt ceiling in 2011, when there was also a Democratic president negotiating with a Republican majority in the House. Although an agreement was eventually reached, that episode coincided with a noticeable slump in the S&P 500 alongside a sharp decline in consumer confidence.

In the meantime, there are a few highlights ahead on the data side. Tomorrow sees the release of China’s Q1 GDP growth, where DB economists are expecting an above-consensus print of +4.5% year-on-year. Then on Friday we’ll get the April flash PMIs from around the world, which will offer an initial indication of how the global economy has been performing into Q2. Otherwise, inflation will remain in the spotlight, with this week seeing the March CPI releases from Japan and the UK. In Japan, economists expect core-core inflation excluding fresh food and energy to tick up slightly to 3.6%, up from 3.5% the previous month. And in the UK, inflation is anticipated to decline to 9.7%, down from 10.4% in February.

Here is a summary of the key US events:

The final big highlight this week will be earnings season, which is increasingly ramping up now as 59 companies in the S&P 500 will be reporting. Some of the financials will be of particular interest given the market turmoil last month, and we’ll get results from Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Charles Schwab this week. Elsewhere, some of the highlights will include Tesla, Netflix, IBM and Johnson & Johnson.

In its preview of the week ahead, Rabobank writes that the market will focus mostly on US earnings season "because if these go down, the implication will be that unemployment must soon rise, and then US rates fall, and then P/E ratios are not the issue they are soon to be otherwise, apparently." Hence, will the tone be that good news is bad news and bad news is good news? Or will it be good news is good news, and there is no recession fear? It’s hard to project the collective mind of a market focused on the here and now, the never-never, and quarterly returns, rather than unfolding geopolitical reality.

However, in data terms, this is what the global calendar looks like:

Monday: New Zealand food price inflation for March opened the week, coming in at +0.8% m-o-m. This follows on from a 1.5% gain in February, which saw annual food price inflation hit its highest level since 1989. It’s likely that further food inflation lays ahead, as the longer-run effects of Cyclone Gabrielle continue to be felt in the coming months. No change in China’s 1-year MTLR rate is expected from 2.75% today. Later, the Empire Manufacturing index for April will be released in the US. Expectations are -18, a substantial improvement over March’s -24.6. A beat would confirm a trend of improvement following last week’s strong industrial production data.

Finally, courtesy of DB, here is a day-by-day Calendar of Events with a focus on the US

Monday April 17

Data: US April NAHB housing market index, Empire manufacturing, Canada February wholesale trade sales

US April NAHB housing market index, Empire manufacturing, Canada February wholesale trade sales Central banks: BoE's Cunliffe speaks

BoE's Cunliffe speaks Earnings: Charles Schwab, State Street

Tuesday April 18

Data: US April New York Fed services business activity, March housing starts, building permits, China Q1 GDP, March industrial production, retail sales, property investment, UK March payrolled employees monthly change, February employment change, average weekly earnings, Italy February trade balance, Germany and Eurozone April ZEW survey, Eurozone February trade balance, Canada March CPI

US April New York Fed services business activity, March housing starts, building permits, China Q1 GDP, March industrial production, retail sales, property investment, UK March payrolled employees monthly change, February employment change, average weekly earnings, Italy February trade balance, Germany and Eurozone April ZEW survey, Eurozone February trade balance, Canada March CPI Central banks: Fed's Bowman speaks

Fed's Bowman speaks Earnings: Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America, Netflix, Lockheed Martin, Goldman Sachs, Prologis, Intuitive Surgical, BNY Mellon, United Airlines, Western Alliance Bancorp

Wednesday April 19

Data: UK March CPI, PPI, RPI, February house price index, Japan February capacity utilization, Italy February current account balance, EU27 March new car registrations, ECB February current account, Eurozone February construction output, Canada March industrial product and raw materials price index, housing starts

UK March CPI, PPI, RPI, February house price index, Japan February capacity utilization, Italy February current account balance, EU27 March new car registrations, ECB February current account, Eurozone February construction output, Canada March industrial product and raw materials price index, housing starts Central banks: Fed's Beige Book, Fed's Goolsbee speaks, ECB's Schnabel and deCos speak, BoE's Mann speaks

Fed's Beige Book, Fed's Goolsbee speaks, ECB's Schnabel and deCos speak, BoE's Mann speaks Earnings: Tesla, ASML, Abbott, Morgan Stanley, IBM, Lam Research, Heineken, US Bancorp, Baker Hughes, Citizens Financial, Alcoa

Thursday April 20

Data: US April Philadelphia Fed business outlook, March leading index, existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Japan March trade balance, February Tertiary industry index, Germany March PPI, France April manufacturing confidence, March retail sales, Eurozone April consumer confidence

US April Philadelphia Fed business outlook, March leading index, existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Japan March trade balance, February Tertiary industry index, Germany March PPI, France April manufacturing confidence, March retail sales, Eurozone April consumer confidence Central banks: Fed's Williams, Waller, Mester, Bowman and Bostic speak, ECB March meeting account, ECB's Visco and Holzmann speak

Fed's Williams, Waller, Mester, Bowman and Bostic speak, ECB March meeting account, ECB's Visco and Holzmann speak Earnings: TSMC, AT&T, Union Pacific, American Express, Blackstone, CSX, Truist, Volvo

Friday April 21

Data: US, UK, Japan, Germany, France and Eurozone April flash PMIs, UK April GfK consumer confidence, March retail sales, Japan March CPI, Canada February retail sales

US, UK, Japan, Germany, France and Eurozone April flash PMIs, UK April GfK consumer confidence, March retail sales, Japan March CPI, Canada February retail sales Central banks: Fed's Cook speaks

Fed's Cook speaks Earnings: P&G, SAP, HCA Healthcare, Schlumberger, Freeport-McMoRan

Source: DB, Rabobank, BofA