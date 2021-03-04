Kremlin Says Musk's Clubhouse Invite Was A "Misunderstanding"

The Kremlin has said that what appeared to be an invitation from Elon Musk to President Putin to speak on the popular Clubhouse app was a "misunderstanding".

Elon Musk didn't respond to a follow up inquiry from Putin, according to Bloomberg. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Apparently there was some kind of misunderstanding. Most likely, this matter is exhausted.”

Recall, last month, we were among the first to note that Elon Musk had reached out to Putin and asked for a "conversation". From there, it didn't take long for Chinese media to confirm that a "conversation" could actually happen between Musk and Putin. State-affiliated outlet People's Daily reported last month that Putin was "interested" in Musk's offer.

Kremlin spokesman said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir #Putin was interested in tech billionaire Elon Musk's proposal that the two men chat on the audio chat app Clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/2skb6nmZA0 — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 15, 2021

Recall, Musk had tweeted to the official English twitter account of the Kremlin, i.e., Vladimir Putin, saying "would you like join me for a conversation" on the popular (and so far invite-only) new audio social network Clubhouse.

.@KremlinRussia_E would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2021

He then followed up in google-translated Russian "it would be a great honor to speak with you."

было бы большой честью поговорить с вами — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2021

Peskov had previously called Musk's Tweet “undoubtedly a very interesting offer”.