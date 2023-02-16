LA Woman Backs Over And Kills Man Underneath Her Ford Trying To Steal Its Catalytic Converter

Karma appears to have everyone's address.

Just a couple of days ago we wrote about the unthinkable: someone had stolen the catalytic converter off the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, to which we asked at the time: "Is nothing sacred anymore?"

But this week, some thieves received the ultimate dose of justice when a woman in California accidentally ran over and killed a man that was in the process of attempting to steal her catalytic converter, the New York Post wrote.

The woman had been sleeping inside of her Ford Excursion in the parking lot of a shopping center when four thieves pulled up - two hispanic men and two hispanic women. One man laid under the SUV and started sawing off the catalytic converter, the report reads.

The LA Sheriff's Department said: “The victim woke up from the sound, turned the car on, put the vehicle in reverse, and felt a bump like she ran something over.”

When Sheriff's arrived at the scene, they found the Ford partially moved and the man still underneath the vehicle. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he was found dead and later identified as a Grand Theft suspect. The other members of his party were detained and the case has been classified as a homicide.

Recall, about the Wienermobile, we wrote last week that the iconic vehicle was parked at a Sonesta Suites when "thieves apparently made off with the catalytic converter", according to CBS 8 Las Vegas. Mechanics were forced to install a “temporary” catalytic converter, the report says, in order to get the vehicle started.

Mechanics that worked on the vehicle expressed their surprise. "A hot dog truck, no way. Imagine like a huge hot dog in the middle of your bay. There’s all these other trucks and you got to work on this,” one told CBS.

Joseph Rodriguez, parts administrator for the Penske shop the vehicle was towed to, spoke about the catalytic converter theft problem: “It’s been going on for a couple of years now. Last summer especially, it was like two to three months to get one.”

My bologna has a first name, it's J-U-S-T-I-C-E.