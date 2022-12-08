print-icon
Labor Talks "Collapse" As New York Times Staffers "Officially" Begin Strike

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022 - 02:45 PM

"We're asking readers to not engage in any New York Times platforms tomorrow and stand with us on the digital picket line! Read local news. Listen to public radio. Make something from a cookbook. Break your Wordle streak," NYTimes reporter Amanda Hess tweeted Wednesday ahead of the newspaper's first strike in 40 years on Thursday. 

The one-day work stoppage will involve more than 1,100 unionized NYTimes staffers. Many are expected to picket the NYTimes building in Midtown Manhattan at 1 pm. 

The NewsGuild, the labor union, tweeted Thursday morning that "workers are now officially on work stoppage, the first of this scale at the company in 4 decades. It's never an easy decision to refuse to do work you love, but our members are willing to do what it takes to win a better newsroom for all." 

Failed negotiations between the members of the NewsGuild and management have been primarily focused on pay, retirement, and other benefits. 

On Wednesday evening, a NYTimes reporter tweeted, "negotiations with the Times collapsed tonight when the company walked off the table." 

CNN's Oliver Darcy confirmed last night that NYT CEO Meredith Kopit Levien wrote a memo to staff about how she was very 'disappointed in their drastic labor actions.' 

We pointed out several days ago that a strike would happen if a contract deal wasn't reached by Thursday. Many of the journalists at the news desk have been working without a contract since March 2021. 

NYTimes Executive Editor Joseph Kahn assured the progressive media outlet would "produce a robust report on Thursday" despite the labor action, adding "it will be harder than usual" due to understaffing. 

And let's go back to the tweet we started the piece with. Hess is correct. Read something else besides the NYTimes. We know our readers already do... Musk chimes in. 

