Labor Talks "Collapse" As New York Times Staffers "Officially" Begin Strike

"We're asking readers to not engage in any New York Times platforms tomorrow and stand with us on the digital picket line! Read local news. Listen to public radio. Make something from a cookbook. Break your Wordle streak," NYTimes reporter Amanda Hess tweeted Wednesday ahead of the newspaper's first strike in 40 years on Thursday.

The one-day work stoppage will involve more than 1,100 unionized NYTimes staffers. Many are expected to picket the NYTimes building in Midtown Manhattan at 1 pm.

The NewsGuild, the labor union, tweeted Thursday morning that "workers are now officially on work stoppage, the first of this scale at the company in 4 decades. It's never an easy decision to refuse to do work you love, but our members are willing to do what it takes to win a better newsroom for all."

Over 1,100 New York Times workers are now officially on work stoppage, the first of this scale at the company in 4 decades. It's never an easy decision to refuse to do work you love, but our members are willing to do what it takes to win a better newsroom for all. #GuildStrong! — NewsGuild of New York (@nyguild) December 8, 2022

Failed negotiations between the members of the NewsGuild and management have been primarily focused on pay, retirement, and other benefits.

On Wednesday evening, a NYTimes reporter tweeted, "negotiations with the Times collapsed tonight when the company walked off the table."

I'm sorry to share that negotiations with the Times collapsed tonight when the company walked off the table. I along with more than 1,000 of my colleagues will be on a 24-hour walk-out starting tonight at midnight. https://t.co/JGhLDzHtf7 — Frances Robles (@FrancesRobles) December 8, 2022

CNN's Oliver Darcy confirmed last night that NYT CEO Meredith Kopit Levien wrote a memo to staff about how she was very 'disappointed in their drastic labor actions.'

Just in: New York Times CEO @meredith_levien confirms in all staff email that members of the NewsGuild will go on a 24-hour strike Thursday. "It’s disappointing that they’re taking such drastic action," she emails newsroom. pic.twitter.com/ZD1iJ5aP5f — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 8, 2022

We pointed out several days ago that a strike would happen if a contract deal wasn't reached by Thursday. Many of the journalists at the news desk have been working without a contract since March 2021.

NYTimes Executive Editor Joseph Kahn assured the progressive media outlet would "produce a robust report on Thursday" despite the labor action, adding "it will be harder than usual" due to understaffing.

And let's go back to the tweet we started the piece with. Hess is correct. Read something else besides the NYTimes. We know our readers already do... Musk chimes in.