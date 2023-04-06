Lamborghini's First Plug-In Supercar Will Replace Aventador

The latest addition to the Lamborghini lineup is the "Revuelto," which replaces the Aventador. This marks the first time Lamborghini has developed a supercar with plug-in hybrid technology.

However, Revuelto (pronounced rey-WEL-to) isn't your average hybrid car.

With a 6.5-liter V12 naturally aspirated petrol engine, two electric motors on the front axle, and a single motor mounted to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the hybrid supercar produces a monstrous 1,000 horsepower.

Lamborghini claims the Revuelto can reach 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed in excess of 217 mph. A tiny 3.8kWh battery pack allows the sportscar to achieve 6.2 miles of range in full electric mode.

Lamborghini's push into plug-in hybrid technology follows Europe's continued tightening of emissions laws. And it comes as Ferrari introduced the 296 GTB hybrid.

Rest assured, the roaring V-8 and V-12 engines will still be on the streets in the next decade. In fact, Porsche and Ferrari are currently exploring the use of eFuels, a climate-neutral fuel, to preserve combustion engines after 2035.